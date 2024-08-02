New Contract Details Released For Recent Steelers Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their roster a few times throughout training camp. The first move was releasing CB Josiah Scott and WR Marquez Callaway to make room for TE Matt Sokol and DB Kyler McMichael. This happened after TE Rodney Williams injured his shoulder last Saturday and the Steelers needed an extra body at tight end. They also made a move to bring in Tarik Black shortly after Roman Wilson injured his ankle in what is being described as a week-to-week ankle sprain.

New contract details have emerged for all three of the new signings, per Aaron Wilson on X and the NFLPA database. Matt Sokol signed for $985,000, Kyler McMichael signed for $795,000, and Tarik Black signed for $795,000. All three are minimum deals that do not affect the Rule of 51, where only the top 51 salary cap hits count against the allotted cap amount during the offseason.

Williams has since returned to practice on a limited basis from his shoulder injury. He should be working back in as a full participant sooner rather than later. McMichael joins a crowded secondary that is still competing for the top backup corner job. Wilson should be returning toward the end of training camp from his ankle injury, so Black should be able to stick with the team through the rest of camp.

I wouldn’t anticipate any of the three making the 53-man roster at the end of August, but solid performances could pave the way for a spot on the practice squad.