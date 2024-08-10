Nate Herbig Takes ‘100 Percent’ Blame For Both Bad Center-Quarterback Exchanges

After little to no snapping issues throughout training camp, Pittsburgh Steelers center Nate Herbig’s 2024 preseason debut got off to a rough start. Twice, there were exchange issues with QB Justin Fields under center. Both resulted with the ball landing on the ground and the team was fortunate to recover both of them.

Speaking to reporters post-game, Herbig took the blame for the problems.

Nate Herbig said he “100% takes the blame” for the two bad snaps Friday with Justin Fields — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2024

A veteran and solid teammate, Herbig is admirably falling on the sword. While we’ll need to review the miscues, it seemed at least one botched play was on Fields. Post-game, Tomlin assigned the blame to both men.

The first error came on the team’s opening possession, a 1st and 10 in Texans’ territory following a 15-yard completion to WR George Pickens. The ball hit the ground and rolled behind Fields. He picked it up and attempted to scramble but was contained and taken down for a 4-yard loss. That turned 1st and 10 into 2nd and 14 and led to a punt two plays later.

The second botched exchange incredibly produced a positive play. On the first play of the following possession, with the same under-center issue, the ball rolled forward 4 yards until it was recovered by FB Jack Colletto. It gave Pittsburgh a 2nd and 6 though a third down sack resulted in the team’s second punt of the day.

It was two of several sloppy plays by the Steelers in a 20-12 loss. They were penalized six times, missed an extra point, and muffed a punt while losing the turnover battle 2-0. The mistakes drew the ire of Mike Tomlin in his post-game press conference.

“Really sloppy performance, to be honest with you…We work too hard to have the results we had tonight, so it’s disappointing,” Tomlin told reporters after the loss.

Even if blame should be aimed at Fields more than Herbig, they’re fundamental issues that two veteran players shouldn’t struggle through. With rookie center Zach Frazier having a good showing on the initial watch and moving people in the run game, the heat is back on Nate Herbig to keep control of his starting center job. Herbig has had an excellent training camp but will need a cleaner outing next week when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills Aug. 17.