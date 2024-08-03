Minkah Fitzpatrick Outlines What Steelers Football Is All About

You hear it often from commentators and media members: Steelers football.

Typically, that means winning football, competing for championships, and doing it the right away with a professional group of players that represent the city and the franchise well.

But what does it mean for the players?

Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick attempted to answer that Friday during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s “Movin’ The Chains” with hosts Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller.

For Fitzpatrick, it’s fast, physical football that is fundamentally sound.

“I think it’s fast football. It’s physical football. It’s being rooted in your fundamentals and your principles,” Fitzpatrick said as to what Steelers Football is to him, according to audio via SiriusXM. “‘Cause, if you know your roles and you know your core values and…if you know your job in and out, no matter what they put in front of you, you’re gonna be able to execute. And I think, like you said, just being physical, imposing your will on the offense with the man in front of you and, just playing that physical football.”

That largely matches up with what many believe, but it’s great to hear that resonating with a player and the message and the thought process being the same.

The Steelers are trying to get back to Steelers Football in 2024 after a busy offseason that saw the team make significant roster upgrades across the board, focusing back on physicality, experience and toughness.

That is no more present than on the offense, where the Steelers completed the rebuild in the trenches by drafting three offensive linemen in the first five picks, bringing in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as well, putting the focus back on running the football at a high rate in the Steel City, and doing so physically.

Defensively, the Steelers are loaded as well, especially after the signing of Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott in free agency, the trade for Donte Jackson and the drafting of Payton Wilson, giving Pittsburgh some physical, edgy players defensively that bring high football IQs to the table as well.

There has been quite a bit of talk of getting back to Steelers Football after the fast and furious offseason. The pieces are in place. Now, it’s time to fulfill that vision of what Steelers Football is for Fitzpatrick.