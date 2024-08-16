Mina Kimes: ‘Nasty, Physical, Downhill Blockers’ Along OL Are The Strength Of Steelers’ Offense

With all of the focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, lost in the discussion is what could ultimately be the strength of the team’s offense.

That would be the offensive line, which was rebuilt this offseason with the infusion of three rookie draft picks, fitting nicely with what the Steelers want to do offensively under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

While the quarterback position is a question mark, not only because of the unknown of who will be the starter, Pittsburgh should be able to lean heavily on the new-look offensive line and pound the rock offensively.

At least, that’s how ESPN’s Mina Kimes sees it.

During an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live Thursday afternoon, Kimes said she believes the “nasty, physical downhill blockers” that the Steelers have in the trenches are the strength of the team on the offensive side of the football.

“I think the Steelers’ offensive line has a potential to be extremely, extremely good at blocking the run,” Kimes said of the Steelers’ offensive line, according to video via NFL on ESPN on YouTube. “In particular, you’ve got guys who can pull, you’ve got nasty, physical downhill blockers. Their tight ends can block two. Darnell Washington’s basically a sixth offensive lineman out there.

“So if they can settle on the right starting lineup, and I think integrate those young players sooner rather than later, that, to me, is what the strength of this team is. It’s that run game, regardless of who’s playing quarterback.”

Bringing Arthur Smith into the fold as the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator, it’s no secret that Pittsburgh wants to run the football, bludgeoning teams over and over and over again with the likes of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the run game.

Last season, the Steelers had a great deal of success late in the year while leaning on the two standout running backs, leading to a playoff berth. Now, with Smith in the fold, the Steelers’ run game should be even better, at least from a schematic standpoint.

To match that, the Steelers drafted rookies Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick along the offensive line, giving Pittsburgh at least two immediate starters in Fautanu and Frazier that fit that mean, nasty, physical identity that Pittsburgh is going for. It fits in seamlessly with a veteran like Isaac Seumalo and another up-and-coming young player in Broderick Jones.

So far, the young, new pieces up front have been as advertised, which has many within the Steelers organization excited about what’s to come not only in 2024, but in the future along the offensive line.

At a minimum this season, the Steelers should be able to control the line of scrimmage offensively, run the football efficiently and control the clock overall, leading to shorter games and lower-scoring affairs, which could play right into Pittsburgh’s hands for how they want to play and how they believe they can be successful.

Pittsburgh just has to figure out the best five and let them settle in, rather than continuing these musical chairs letting guys show off their versatility.