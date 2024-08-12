Mike Tomlin Undecided If Russell Wilson Will Start Second Preseason Game

Training camp and the start of the preseason have not gone as planned for Russell Wilson. The day before practices began he suffered a calf injury that largely prevented him from practicing over the first 10 practices. He slowly ramped up his participation and seems to be basically back to a full participant, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are still being cautious with him.

Mike Tomlin was asked after Monday’s practice if Wilson would start the upcoming preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. He remains undecided, per Ray Fittipaldo on X.

Tomlin said he hasn’t decided yet if Russell Wilson will start against the Bills. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 12, 2024

“We haven’t determined that yet,” Tomlin said after practice today in a transcript provided by the team. “We’re Steelers versus Steelers right now. We’ll get to some of that stuff later in the week. I think I’ll meet with you guys and talk about Buffalo in the press conference.”

Tomlin made it clear last week when he announced that Justin Fields was starting the first preseason game that the depth chart was intentional. Wilson was listed ahead of Fields which tracked with the pole position narrative that has been present all offseason.

But if Fields gets yet another opportunity to start a preseason game, that could go a long way in forcing a conversation about the nature of the quarterback competition. Fields’ performance was pretty solid in the preseason game, other than being a part of two botched snaps and taking two sacks. He completed five of his six passes for 67 yards and a passer rating of 113.2. And the one incompletion to Van Jefferson probably would have been overturned if challenged.

He has continued to look good at camp, including multiple deep completions at today’s training camp practice.

Wilson is a veteran and got a ton of starting reps throughout spring practices. He probably doesn’t need as much preparation to be game-ready. That being said, it sure wouldn’t hurt to get him additional reps. The offensive line needs to readjust to his cadence, and getting on the same page with wide receivers is always a work in progress.

Tuesday is a day off for the Steelers, and Wednesday might be a light practice ahead of what should be a physical joint practice with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.