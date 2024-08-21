Mike Tomlin Says No Decisions Made About Saturday’s Starters

Russell Wilson says the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starters will play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Mike Tomlin says not so fast.

“I don’t have any decisions made as of right now for Saturday,” Tomlin told reporters following the team’s Wednesday practice via a team-provided transcript.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, Wilson vowed that all the starters would play, starting quarterback included. It’s sensible to give them the extra reps after a poor showing last weekend against the Buffalo Bills. Despite five possessions, one more than Tomlin indicated he’d give the starting offense, Wilson and company mustered zero points and just two first downs. Wilson completed 80 percent of his passes but for 47 yards and was sacked three times. It was his Steelers debut after missing the opener with a calf injury.

Tomlin is slated to speak to the media Thursday afternoon, and he usually offers a snapshot of how much the starters will play. Last year, the starting offense played two series in the preseason finale, finding the end zone each time. Considering the fact that the starters played in the finale despite all their summer success, it’s hard to see Tomlin playing backups the entire game Saturday in Detroit.

Ideally, Wilson and the starting offense receive 2-3 series, put up 7-10 points, and call it a day. As OC Arthur Smith indicated, the preseason is focusing on working core concepts and individual evaluation. Given that Wilson has been catching up on reps and was limited schematically last week, there’s probably more of the playbook the coaching staff would like to run through him.

While the starters could play, some players will be held out. Rookie OT Troy Fautanu and WR Roman Wilson aren’t expected to suit up due to respective knee and ankle injuries, though both could make it back for the regular season opener. RB Jaylen Warren is also doubtful to play due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills. Tomlin’s struck an optimistic tone about his return, believing it to be a short-term injury.

The Lions are expected to rest some starters, including QB Jared Goff. Second-year passer Hendon Hooker will start, throwing for 186 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions so far this preseason. Other backups who could log significant time include rookie RB Sione Vaki, a RB/DB in college, and rookie WR Isaiah Williams. Notable players who will sit out are RB Jahmyr Gibbs, OG Kevin Zeitler, and NT DJ Reader. First-round pick CB Terrion Arnold doesn’t look likely to play, either.