Mike Tomlin: ‘Reasonable To Expect’ Players, Coaches To Continue To Improve With New Kickoff Rules

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a multitude of internal changes this year, but there was one external change that may have just as much of an effect on their season. The new kickoff rules the NFL is implementing have created a drastic change in that part of the game. It should create more excitement on kickoffs, but with the rule being so new, it might take a while before teams have adjusted to it. Mike Tomlin once again stressed that it’s an area of the game that the Steelers will constantly be improving in.

Today was the first day the Steelers went about a more in-depth process of practicing the new kickoff rules, and speaking to the media after practice, Tomlin was asked what those sessions meant to the team.

“A lot. Let’s be honest, that’s our first time looking at it,” Tomlin said, per the team’s website. “We’ll dissect this tape. We’ll teach and learn. We’ll make some adjustments in terms of our teaching and coaching and points of emphasis, and we’ll get ready for the next opportunity. It’s reasonable to expect us as players and coaches to be a lot better the next time we roll out because of what we saw and experienced today.”

Based on a report from Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, it sounds like the Steelers’ attempt at practicing the new rules could have gone better. Going forward, this will be such an interesting process to watch because of all the different factors involved. How the Steelers attack kickoffs is probably going to change as new information and strategies are presented.

The Steelers practiced the new kickoff with a live kicker for the first time today. Because hang time doesn’t matter anymore, backup kicker Matthew Wright had the ball on the ground, delivering weird-ass side over side kicks that bounced unpredictably. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 1, 2024

However, they’ve done everything they can to stay on top of this situation since the rule change was announced. They signed Cordarrelle Patterson, one of the NFL’s best kick return specialists of all time and also shored up their special team coverage unit by bringing Tyler Matakevich back. If he’s healthy, Patterson could provide the team with explosive opportunities on special teams this year, potentially swinging the momentum of games.

Tomlin isn’t one to look a gift horse in the mouth, and if the Steelers can quickly familiarize themselves with these changes, then they could get a jump on some of the other teams that are having a tougher time adjusting. With the first preseason game of the year being played tonight, it will be the first chance anyone has to see the new rules in an actual game. That kind of exposure will probably also factor into Tomlin’s approach going forward.

The Steelers have talked about how important it is to actually see how the new rules work, even suggesting that they would replace a meeting with this game. Coaches and players know just as much as the average fans, so tonight should be a great learning opportunity. With any luck, the Steelers’ work to get out in front of the new kickoff format will pay off at some point this season. As long as they don’t go out there and look like the Three Stooges on special teams, it should be taken as a win.