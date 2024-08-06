Mike Tomlin: Justin Fields Has ‘Really Been Focused On His Lower Body In The Pocket’

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields has turned some heads during training camp at Saint Vincent College. The progress he’s made so far during practice is noticeable to his teammates and the media.

But what exactly has Fields been doing to improve?

“I like the attention that he brings to the things that we’re trying to get done,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after practice Tuesday per video from Steelers.com. “He’s really been focused on his lower body in the pocket, for example. He has done a nice job of that, but we got a lot of ongoing projects, things that we’re focused on in terms of getting better and he’s doing a nice job of it.”

Everyone knew that Fields struggled with his accuracy and placement throughout his time with the Chicago Bears. Reporters even saw it on display in the spring during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

But QB Russell Wilson sustained a calf injury during a conditioning test at the beginning of training camp. That opened the door for Fields to get more reps with the first-team offense during camp.

And Fields has stepped through that door. WR Van Jefferson worked with Fields during the offseason and has been impressed with everything Fields has done so far. By all accounts, Fields has shown consistent improvement from the start of camp until now.

And it sounds like a big part of that is the time and effort Fields has put into his footwork. A quarterback’s base impacts so much about a throw. Fields has been focused on improving that, and it shows on the practice field.

But the Steelers and Fields cannot focus so heavily on getting his footwork right that they rob him of his greatest asset: his legs. Fields has been a fantastic runner since he entered the league, tallying 14 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 6.2 yards a carry. Tomlin has told Fields that they don’t want him to lose what has made him a dynamic threat.

And Fields recognizes that the Steelers want him to improve but still be himself. If Fields can continue to get better in the pocket in terms of his mechanics without sacrificing his play-making ability, that will be huge for his development.

That, in turn, would be huge for the Steelers, who are still looking for a franchise quarterback. There’s still work to be done, as Tomlin said, but early signs are promising from Latrobe, Pa.