Mike Tomlin Impressed With WR Van Jefferson’s ‘High Floor’

After George Pickens, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room is a huge question mark. Right now, we don’t even know who the team’s WR2 will be, but free agent acquisition Van Jefferson is staking his claim to that role in training camp.

Jefferson has been in the NFL for four seasons, his most prolific season coming in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. If Jefferson can replicate his 2021 numbers that would not be terrible for a WR2, especially in an offense run by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is not known for having very prolific WR2s. I

n Smith’s last season as the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, WR Corey Davis was the team’s WR2 and he caught 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers are a little better than Jefferson’s 2021 numbers so if he can approach those that should be fine, albeit not impressive, for a Smith-run offense.

Today Jefferson, had a strong day of practice and head coach Mike Tomlin was asked what he brings to the wide receiver room in an interview posted to Steelers Live’s twitter account.

“He’s just a steady, solid veteran,” Tomlin said. “He knows what he’s doing. It’s obvious he’s got a really high floor in that he is an extremely consistent every day. He’s bringing some leadership skills based on his experience to the group as well, and that’s appreciated.”

Coach Tomlin talks to the media after #SteelersCamp practice on Saturday, August 3: pic.twitter.com/1njX3sSI7r — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 3, 2024

While Jefferson has never emerged as a great wide receiver, he has shown the ability to be a capable one, something that the rest of the Steelers’ wide receiver room has failed to do so far in their careers, outside of Pickens. As Tomlin said, Jefferson has a high floor, meaning the Steelers know they have a capable player, even if he is not lighting the world on fire.

So far in camp, Jefferson has looked good, especially the past few days. Today, Jefferson was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass thrown by QB Justin Fields. In addition. Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora noted in his Day 6 camp diary that Jefferson has staked his claim to the No. 2 receiver role.

Justin Fields to Van Jefferson TD back of endzone on Saturday at SVC #Steelers #NFL via @SteelerNews41 pic.twitter.com/iZ1qHEy8dD — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 3, 2024

After having a wide receiver one-two punch of Diontae Johnson and Pickens last season, Jefferson as WR2 does feel like a step down. Given that Jefferson has only exceeded the 400-receiving yard mark once in his career, ideally the Steelers will go out and get another receiver and let Jefferson be WR3. If not, Tomlin and the Steelers will hope Jefferson can recreate his 2021 season.