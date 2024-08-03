Mike Tomlin Feels Like Patrick Queen Was Drafted By Pittsburgh: ‘He Is A Steeler’

It’s becoming less and less rare for the Pittsburgh Steelers to give bigger contracts in free agency to guys they didn’t draft. Once upon a time, the Steelers would simply pay their own guys and use the draft to beef up their roster. The NFL is a different world now though, and it’s becoming harder and harder to win without the use of free agency. Patrick Queen is the latest, and perhaps biggest, name the Steelers have signed out of free agency in recent years, and it seems that isn’t a deal Mike Tomlin is regretting at all so far.

Appearing Saturday on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Tomlin was asked about his feelings on Queen so far.

“I love PQ,” Tomlin said. “It’s like he was drafted here. He is a Steeler. He loves to compete. He comes ready. He’s highly conditioned. He’s an unbelievable competitor. He’s got a good feel for the game. He’s doing a really good job of being a hub of communication for us defensively as a new guy. We employed him to be our defensive quarterback.”

Tomlin’s assessment of Queen is about as complimentary as the Steelers head coach has ever been. Maybe the reason the Steelers felt so comfortable giving Queen a big contract was because of how much they felt like he would fit with their culture.

omg Mike Tomlin loves Patrick Queen so much I dunno if I’ve never seen him this giddy 😂 pic.twitter.com/JC3HSGz15t — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 3, 2024

Queen spent the four previous seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh’s greatest rival, so that experience with AFC North football could be the reason he feels so much like a Steeler. The Steelers and Ravens have always played a similar style of gritty, tough, smashmouth football. Queen thrived with the Ravens and should have similar success with the Steelers.

Queen has already shown just how physical he can be, cranking up the intensity in the backs-on-‘backers drill in a recent practice. Tomlin famously loves to watch that drill and also loves players who make him say ‘Woah!’ more than he has to say ‘Sic ’em!’, so Queen’s attitude pushes all the right buttons for him.

The Steelers have lacked that quarterback on defense since Ryan Shazier’s career-ending injury in 2017, but it sounds like Queen should finally fill that role for them. His athleticism, intelligence, and physicality make him the perfect Steelers linebacker. That position has a reputation in Pittsburgh as being home to some of the nastiest players in NFL history. Hopefully Queen picks that torch up and continues to carry on that legacy. Based on Tomlin’s comments, he should fit with the Steelers like a glove.