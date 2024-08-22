Mike Tomlin Explains What He Needs To See From Justin Fields In Preseason Finale

For Justin Fields, Saturday could be the last time he plays substantial quarterback reps for awhile. Likely to begin the year as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ backup quarterback, he could find ways onto the field, something the team should do. But even so, that usage will be inconsistent and won’t feature as much traditional drop back passing. It makes Saturday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions all the more important.

Speaking with reporters during his Thursday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin outlined what he’s looking to see from Fields.

“I want to see him show some of the things that we’ve seen out here in a practice setting,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Much like I’ve talked about the offensive unit, we’ve had some really good days and shown a really high floor with the potential for splash plays and so I want to see it in the stadium.”

Certainly nothing Earth-shattering from Tomlin but important all the same. Simply put, racking up points and moving the ball is key for Fields and any quarterback. Something that’s been a struggle through two preseason outings, Fields putting up just three points through two games.

The issues haven’t been solely because of Justin Fields but he’s been a contributor. Two botched exchanges from center in the preseason opener, a missed connection on a would-be touchdown to WR T.J. Luther, and a near-interception on a late read and throw against the Buffalo Bills have all been knocks against him. Playing clean, playing smart, and hitting the plays when they’re there have not been evident inside stadiums.

Fields has shined on the practice field and had a strong training camp, steadily progressing after a slow start. But he benefits from not being able to be hit or sacked while going against the Steelers’ defense, luxuries he isn’t afforded once there’s another team to battle. The talent and upside and potential are undeniable with Fields and in moments, even in-game, he’s flashed it. Finding the consistency is key. That starts one play at a time with Tomlin hoping Fields can hit a big one to jump-start the Steelers’ listless summer offense.