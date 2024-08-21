Mike Tomlin: Cordarrelle Patterson ‘Is Not Resistant’ To Higher Workload On Offense

With Jaylen Warren dealing with an injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers backup running back spot is currently in question. Behind Warren and Najee Harris, the team doesn’t have a ton of proven depth. However, kick-return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson could see more time at running back with Warren out. Mike Tomlin seems confident in Patterson’s abilities.

Per the team’s transcripts, Tomlin was asked after practice on Wednesday about the possibility of Patterson getting a heavier workload on offense.

“I would imagine [Patterson] is not resistant to any work,” Tomlin said. “He is a competitor.”

While Patterson was initially signed by the Steelers simply to be a valuable weapon on special teams with the new kickoff rules in place, he has been effective as a running back in the past, especially with Arthur Smith calling plays.

Cordarrelle Patterson shakes loose for the Falcons TD! 📺: #ATLvsSEA on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/4z1s6QOg5w pic.twitter.com/dr8NNYCXAP — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

Patterson produced his two best rushing seasons in 2021 and 2022 as a member of Smith’s Atlanta Falcons. Despite not being a full-time starter, Patterson rushed for over 600 yards in both seasons, with 14 total rushing touchdowns. He also had over 70 receptions for 670 yards receiving and five touchdowns in those two years combined.

Smith managed to unlock and utilize Patterson’s unique skills to the full extent. Patterson actually started his career as a wide receiver, so his versatility could be on full display if he needs to play on offense. He is 33 years old, so he probably isn’t in his prime anymore, but with Harris as the lead back, he doesn’t need to be a workhorse.

Patterson did struggle with Smith’s Falcons last year, rushing for only 181 yards and zero touchdowns, but the Falcons offense as a whole wasn’t very good in 2023. That’s why Smith got fired. However, he’s gotten good reviews as the offensive coordinator for the Steelers so far, so maybe Patterson could be more productive this year.

Warren isn’t expected to miss too much time, so as long as Patterson can flip the switch back on for a few games, the Steelers should be fine. At this point, Patterson is probably best served for a gadget role, so if he can show some flashes while Warren is out, the Steelers offense will only benefit. His true value should lie on kickoffs, though, and hopefully, he can help the Steelers take advantage of the new rules in that facet of the game.