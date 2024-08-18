Mike Tomlin Clarifies Beanie Bishop Jr. Injury: ‘Didn’t Want A Small Problem To Become A Big Problem’

The second preseason game for the Pittsburgh Steelers still wasn’t a positive performance. There were certainly things to be happy about, but overall, it was another rotten game. Some bad injury luck didn’t help, and that began even before the game started. Cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. seemed to be taking the lead in the battle for the slot corner job, but an injury kept him out of today’s game. Mike Tomlin clarified the situation in his press conference after the Steelers’ 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Beanie was a little bit limited on our last workday here on Thursday against Buffalo, and so we didn’t want a small problem to become a big problem,” Tomlin said per the team’s YouTube channel. “Obviously, the sand’s going through the hourglass and he’s got a big week ahead of him. We didn’t want to jeopardize or compromise that, so we did what we thought was prudent tonight and didn’t allow him to participate.”

It sounds like the situation with Bishop is similar to the injury Russell Wilson suffered early in training camp. It’s not a long-term issue, but it could become one if he pushes himself. Keeping him out of the game is the right decision, even if it doesn’t help Bishop’s chances of making the 53-man roster.

Bishop is an undrafted rookie, so every rep matters so much for him. The preseason is for players exactly like him to show their worth and earn a roster spot. He has been impressing in camp, but nothing is guaranteed for him. In the first preseason game, Tomlin made it clear that Bishop hadn’t won the starting job yet. Missing this game doesn’t help his case.

Grayland Arnold, Bishop’s main competition for the nickel job, suffered an injury that landed him on injured reserve before he could really gain some momentum. Thomas Graham Jr. was the starting slot corner in Bishop’s place tonight, and he seemed to be trying to take advantage of his opportunity, but it’s unfortunate that Bishop couldn’t suit up. The Steelers could still bring in a free agent to take over that job.

We’ll see if Bishop can get healthy in time for the Steelers’ final preseason game. If he’s not, his roster spot might not be solidified. As Tomlin said, time is running out for Bishop to show why he belongs on the Steelers. His chances would be greatly improved if he can play next Saturday night against the Detroit Lions.