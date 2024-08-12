Martavis Bryant To Have Second Workout With Commanders

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant worked out with the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason, and the team is hosting him for another workout tomorrow, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Bryant previously worked out for Washington in May, and the team saw enough to have further interest in bringing Bryant in. The former fourth-round pick out of Clemson spent 2014-17 with the Steelers, but his career was derailed due to multiple suspensions for violations of the personal conduct policy. He played in eight games with the Raiders in 2018 but has yet to log an NFL snap since.

During his career in Pittsburgh, Bryant had 126 receptions for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns in 36 games with 16 starts. He had just 19 receptions for 266 yards with the Raiders in 2018.

He returned to the league on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad last season after stints in the XFL and the Indoor Football League. Now, Bryant will look to continue his NFL comeback in the NFC East with a Commanders team looking to build around rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Washington is the only team that Bryant has worked out for since being released by the Cowboys on May 8. His initial workout with Washington came a week later, but things have been quiet for him since. The Commanders have a solid receiving corps featuring Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and rookie Luke McCaffrey, as well as veterans Olamide Zaccheus and Jamison Crowder. Bryant could look to earn a roster spot and fight for a role if he is signed and can perform well in the preseason.

Bryant is 32 years old, but he was a physical beast for the Steelers at 6’4 with good speed, making him a preferred deep threat for Ben Roethlisberger. If Bryant can showcase some of that athletic ability, he could earn an opportunity with the Commanders.