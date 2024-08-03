Markus Golden Adds ‘A Lot Of Value’ To Steelers Defense, Alex Highsmith Believes

Things can change quickly in the NFL, and the signing of veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year deal earlier in the week by the Pittsburgh Steelers was another great example of that.

After seemingly moving on to give younger players a shot as depth pieces at the position, injuries Wednesday in training camp to David Perales and Kyron Johnson changed that for the Steelers, who quickly moved to reunite with Golden.

Golden spent the 2023 season with the Steelers, so he’s back in a familiar setting with familiar faces in a scheme he knows well.

For veteran outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who spoke to reporters Saturday ahead of practice, the signing of Golden is a big one.

“He’s a great player. He’s an OG who’s been in this league for a while, so having him just adds a lot of value to our defense, to our team,” Highsmith said Saturday, according to video via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on YouTube. “It’s awesome to have him back, nice to have him.”

With Perales suffering a knee injury that led him to him being waived with an injury designation, ending his season in Pittsburgh after landing on Injured Reserve with a split salary, and with Johnson dealing with a hamstring injury, the Steelers needed to add another body to the room.

GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl didn’t hesitate, bringing back Golden to address depth behind Highsmith, T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig at outside linebacker.

Though Jeremiah Moon has had a nice training camp and brings special teams abilities to the table, the Steelers seemingly wanted to have that added experience and depth defensively behind the big three, leading back to Golden.

Golden, who turned 33 in March, showed throughout the 2023 season in just 230 defensive snaps that he still has a lot of good football left. Golden recorded three sacks and 13 pressures and was impactful down the stretch.

In the final three games of the season, including the Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, Golden recorded eight pressures and two sacks, giving the Steelers some really good snaps in high-intensity situations.

Adding that type of experienced, productive player is huge for the Steelers ahead of a season in which they have serious Super Bowl aspirations. To do that, they’ll need to have good health and be able to navigate some injuries that will undoubtedly happen.

Golden is ready for whatever role the Steelers may have for him. Having that type of selfless player back in Golden is perfect for the Steelers. That makes the team better, at least in Highsmith’s mind.

“Yeah, it’s important to have selfless guys like that on the team, ’cause ultimately if you have a bunch of selfless guys on the team, that makes a great team,” Highsmith added regarding Golden. “He’s someone who knows the system ’cause he was here last year, so having him come back is big for us.”

We’ll see ultimately what Golden’s role is. At least initially, the belief is that he’ll be OLB4 and will be able to rotate in and out to help keep Watt and Highsmith fresh. He might even be able to contribute on special teams this season, particularly on kickoffs with the new rule in place.

Regardless of Golden’s role, his signing was a solid one for the Steelers, who strengthened a key area of their roster rather quickly.