Mark Kaboly Skeptical Of Ryan Watts Making 53-Man Roster

It’s always tougher for late-round draft picks to make the 53-man roster, but that task may be even harder this year. Rookie defensive back Ryan Watts is one player fighting to make the final roster, and while he was drafted in the sixth round, his versatility may help him make the final roster. However, insider Mark Kaboly has heard that Watts’ chances might not be great.

Appearing on radio station 93.7 The Fan, Kaboly was asked about Watts’ odds of making the final roster. He responded by explaining that late round picks are going to have a much harder time making the final roster this year.

“I’ve talked to a number of people that have said the sixth and seventh round this year, because of the NIL, are guys that probably shouldn’t even been drafted,” Kaboly said. “You put him into that realm, is he a little bit different in your mind if he’s an undrafted guy rather than a sixth-round guy? I’m not saying he couldn’t eventually be a special teams guy.”

That is not a ringing endorsement for Watts or Logan Lee, the Steelers’ other sixth-round pick. It was always going to be an uphill battle for both guys because of where they were drafted, but it sounds like that hill is even steeper this year.

When Kaboly says NIL, he is talking about the program that allows college athletes to receive money for their name, image and likeness. Kaboly doesn’t say why the NIL would make these late-round players less desirable, but assumptions can be made. Some players are probably making more money in college than they would on a late-round contract, causing them to stay in school.

That isn’t a definitive answer, but it’s plausible. It’s part of the new landscape of college football, and it’s something that teams will probably have to work with more going forward.

Like Kaboly says, Watts’ best path to making the roster may be on special teams. If he can begin by contributing there, he could stick with the Steelers. For players taken on Day 3 of the draft, that’s always helped improve their chances. Special teams may not be glamorous, but it can open doors.

We’ll see if Watts can make an impact in the final preseason game, whether on defense or special teams. He’s been all around the ball so far, but he hasn’t been able to record an interception. If he wants to make the team, he’ll probably need to make a splash play or two in the upcoming game. If he doesn’t, then maybe he can at least stick on the practice squad.