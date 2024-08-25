Marczi: Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Final Version

Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction:

Offense (25):

Quarterback (3): Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

While the Steelers haven’t officially announced it yet, everybody knows Russell Wilson will be the starter. Equally obvious is John Rhys Plumlee not making the 53-man roster, though he could make the practice squad.

Running Back (3): Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

With Jaylen Warren confirming that he will be ready for the start of the season, the Steelers will not keep an extra running back here. They got a bit of a longer look at Cordarrelle Patterson yesterday, and it didn’t look bad. Jonathan Ward and Daijun Edwards (choose your own adventurer) will settle for the practice squad.

Wide Receiver (6): George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Dez Fitzpatrick

Guys’ I’m starting to think the Steelers won’t be trading for Brandon Aiyuk—at least not before the season. It doesn’t help that the Commanders have evidently thrown their hat back into the ring, either. Finally giving up on the Aiyuk dream, Scotty Miller finds a place on my final 53-man roster prediction.

Tight End (4): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

MyCole Pruitt helped his case with a nice little catch yesterday, but he was already inside the roster bubble, I believe. Rodney Williams didn’t stand out in any meaningful way, offense or special teams, so it’s back to the practice squad.

Offensive Line (9): Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Dan Moore Jr., Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook

Ryan McCollum got a lot of work at center yesterday, but he didn’t look like a primary backup. I suspect Dylan Cook makes the initial 53-man roster, avoiding the first wave of waiver claims. However, the Steelers may seek to acquire another center as the primary backup to Zach Frazier. Anderson and McCormick will battle for the right to dress each week.

Defense (25):

Defensive Line (6): Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, DeMarvin Leal

I’m continuing to stick with this for now, with Dean Lowry and DeMarvin Leal showing some life. Isaiahh Loudermilk is a good practice squad option—I don’t expect he’s a major waiver claim concern.

Inside Linebacker (5): Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Mark Robinson, Tyler Matakevich

Mark Robinson has earned his place on special teams, and so has Tyler Matakevich. The rest is self-explanatory.

Outside Linebacker (3): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig

I’m less confident than I was previously that the Steelers will carry four true outside linebackers, and I wasn’t that confident before. I’m back to where I started, this time with the Steelers keeping six wide receivers. Leal will double up here as an extra edge player.

Cornerback (6): Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Thomas Graham Jr., Beanie Bishop Jr., TBD

Darius Rush has not shown that he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster, either in camp or the preseason. The Steelers, therefore, I predict will find another option elsewhere, perhaps in time for cutdowns.

Safety (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

As long as he is healthy, I still have Watts making the 53-man roster. He can contribute on special team right away, if they decide to give him a helmet, and develop a defensive role later on down the line. He certainly isn’t a lock, but the Steelers seem to like him enough to want to keep him.

Specialists (3):

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Are you even reading at this point?

Punter: Cameron Johnston

The Steelers never even signed another punter, not that Cameron Johnston had anything to worry about. During the preseason, he showed the Steelers will get their money’s worth. The only concern is providing him with coverage players worthy of his performance.

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

This is the default at this point, with Kuntz being just good enough to make the Steelers not worry too much. I personally don’t get it. I would have signed him to a one-year contract instead of three and challenged him this offseason.

Practice Squad (16 + IPP): QB John Rhys Plumlee; WR Quez Watkins; WR Jaray Jenkins; RB Jonathan Ward; RB Daijun Edwards; TE Rodney Williams; FB Jack Colletto; C Ryan McCollum; T Devery Hamilton; DL Isaiahh Loudermilk; DL Logan Lee; DL Willington Previlon; OLB Kyron Johnson; OLB Jeremiah Moon; DB Jalen Elliott; CB Darius Rush; OLB Julius Welschof (international).

This is not the most distinguished group in the world, but it represents a sort of “best of the rest”. It’s also sort of a hodge-podge, allowing the Steelers to keep guys like Plumlee and Colletto. Lee is the only draft pick who doesn’t make my 53-man roster. Johnson is valuable on special teams, but look out for Jacoby Windmon. Moon has to worry about him, too.

