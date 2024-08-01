Madden 25 Reveals Ratings For Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter Jr.

Shortly after announcing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as the lone 99 overall tight end in the game, Madden 25 and EA Sports continued to roll out the ratings in the new game for tight ends.

On top of tight ends, cornerbacks were revealed as well.

In the upcoming game, which was released on August 16, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth checked in at an 82 overall at the position. Porter Jr., entering a big second season after a strong rookie season, checks in at an 81 overall.

Freiermuth landed a rating of 83 speed, 78 strength, 77 agility, 88 jumping, 91 injury and 89 stamina. Porter Jr. landed ratings of 90 speed, 67 strength, 89 agility, 89 jumping, 92 injury and 90 stamina in the new game.

Freiermuth is the 12th-best tight end in the game, behind only Chicago’s Cole Kmet and Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts, outside of the top 10, while Porter Jr. is outside of the top 30 at the position in the game.

Elsewhere at the Steelers’ tight end position, second-year tight end Darnell Washington earned an overall rating of 71, while MyCole Pruitt and Connor Heyward rated 67 and 66, respectively.

At cornerback, new corner Donte Jackson landed an overall rating of 79, while veteran Cameron Sutton earned a rating of 77. Anthony Averett (73), Darius Rush (69), Thomas Graham Jr. (69), Cory Trice Jr. (67), Grayland Arnold (67), Ryan Watts (67) and Kalon Barnes (64) rounded out the ratings at cornerback.

Josiah Scott landed a 71 overall from Madden at the position, but he is no longer on the Steelers after being released Monday.

Along with the ratings reveals for TE and CB, Madden released the ratings for kickers and punters. Chris Boswell checks in at an 81 overall, while new punter Cameron Johnston is a 75 in the game. Kicker Matthew Wright earned a 69 overall.

The ratings reveals continue a busy week for EA Sports and Madden, which has rolled out at least two positions daily this week.

Previously, ratings for T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, George Pickens, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were revealed, as well as Isaac Seumalo.

Pickens didn’t take too kindly to the 83 overall rating in the game, taking to his Instagram stories to fire away at EA Sports.

“Aye @eamaddennfl you [alright] producing bad gaming 83 is wild,” Pickens wrote.

In a separate story, Pickens posted a picture of himself at training camp, writing, “Ima fry yo ass,” but it’s unclear if it’s related to his Madden rating.