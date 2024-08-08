Louis Riddick: ‘Based On My Conversations’ Justin Fields Will Start Week 1 If He Continues To Ascend

The biggest news surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment is whether they will trade for Brandon Aiyuk. That situation is a complete roller coaster, but it is taking attention away from the Steelers’ quarterback situation, which was previously the most talked about story. Mike Tomlin has made it clear that it’s a competition, even if Russell Wilson is most likely going to end up as the winner. However, former NFL player and executive Louis Riddick is hearing that Fields could win the starting job before the season even starts.

Riddick, currently an analyst for ESPN, appeared on the Dan Patrick Show Thursday and said that Fields could be the starting quarterback for Week 1.

“It’s probably gonna be one of the most watched preseason games of this weekend when they play tomorrow,” Riddick said of the Steelers’ game against the Houston Texans. “That is going to be something that all of Pittsburgh is gonna be watching. I have a feeling, based on my converations, if Justin can continue to ascend like he is looking in practice, he’s gonna start Week 1. He’s gonna be the opening-day starter.”

"I have a feeling based on my conversations that if Justin can continue to ascend like he is looking in practice, he's going start Week 1, he's going to be the opening day starter." –@LRiddickESPN on the #Steelers starting QB competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/Hp5KbkyJC5 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 8, 2024

Riddick played at Pitt before embarking on an NFL career, so he would know what the fans are thinking. Tomlin has said that play inside a stadium carries much more weight than play during practice, so tomorrow’s game looms as a huge test for Fields. The Texans are going to play their starters some, so it’s not like Fields is going to play against backups. His performance will be one everyone is watching closely.

Riddick also seems to be implying that he’s heard people within the Steelers organization are impressed with Fields, and that he may be closer to winning the starting job than people think. Wilson’s injury opened the door more for Fields, but he’s still got a long road ahead. Despite not practicing much yet, Wilson was still listed as the starter on the depth chart released earlier this week, although that should be taken with a grain of salt.

These preseason games will more than likely make or break Fields’ case to be the Week 1 starter for the Steelers. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and quarterback competitions aren’t won on one play or series. If Fields plays exceptionally well in every opportunity he gets, and Wilson struggles, he could win the starting job.

However, there are a lot of moving pieces involved in that scenario. It’s still unlikely, although Riddick’s comments make it seem like it isn’t impossible. The most likely outcome is that Wilson wins the job initially, but the Steelers remain open to Fields taking over if Wilson struggles. Tomorrow’s game will help make that picture clearer though.