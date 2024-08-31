‘Look Of A Future All-Pro:’ Zach Frazier Gains National Attention

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the 51st overall selection in this year’s NFL draft, and they likely considered themselves very lucky to see center Zach Frazier still available when making that selection.

Frazier, a highly touted prospect out of West Virginia, was considered a possible first-round talent. A leg injury suffered during his final collegiate season was a large part of the reason he fell into the second round, where the Steelers quickly took him off the board.

He has a ton of potential, and he’s turning heads this summer already. He’s earned a lot of recognition, specifically ESPN’s Matt Miller, who listed Frazier as an ‘under-the-radar rookie to watch’.

“He has the look of a future All-Pro,” Miller said. “Frazier’s movement skills and strength at the point of attack were standout traits in college, and they’re already popping off the field in the pros.”

That’s some awfully high praise from Miller, but it’s not as if Frazier doesn’t deserve it. Miller mentions Frazier’s strength and movement as two of his best traits, and those are a large part of what made him such a dominant lineman in college.

He’s strong, but that’s not the only thing being a lineman is about. What separates him from his peers is his ability to make contact with a defender and keep them in front of him. Some linemen are strong, but struggle to maintain their grip on defenders, which can lead to holding penalties and missed blocks. That’s not something Frazier has to worry about.

He also understands the game well and is a mastermind when it comes to opening holes. He can set his body up at the right angles to wall-off defenders, while leaving enough room for the ball-carrier to squeeze past him. His mobility is also a plus, making him a difference-maker at the second level and allows him to be effective when pulling.

There are a lot of positive aspects to Frazier’s game, but he’ll have to learn on the fly. Center Nate Herbig entered the season expected to start at the position, but a season-ending rotator cuff injury put an end to those hopes.

Now, Zach Frazier is going to be thrown into the fire as Pittsburgh’s starting center. Fortunately for Steelers’ fans, head coach Mike Tomlin is happy with what he’s seen from the rookie.

Miller’s high praise for Frazier is very encouraging. A good year for the Steelers’ offense starts with good performances from the offensive line, and there’s no more important spot on that unit than the center position.

If Frazier can show some of the All-Pro potential Miller is talking about, it will go a long way towards helping the Steelers win in 2024.