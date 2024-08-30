Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,275)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,275 on this Friday afternoon, I react to Brandon Aiyuk signing a contract extension with San Francisco and explain where the Steelers must go from here after missing out on the talented wide receiver.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1275)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9765020561
6bc9mw6n