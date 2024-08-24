Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,269)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,269 on this Saturday afternoon, I explain why the slot-corner position is the most intriguing spot on the roster right now and offer some possible outcomes regarding who could win the job.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1269)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7908497761
6bc9mw6n