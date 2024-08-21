Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,266)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,266 on this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the minimal impact of the NFL’s offseason hip-drop tackle ban on the preseason and why offseason outrage can become in-season whimpers.
