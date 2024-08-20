Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,265)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,265 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say the excuse of Broderick Jones playing out of position is ridiculous, considering he played nearly 700 right tackle snaps last season.
Direct download link:
