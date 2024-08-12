Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,257)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,257 on this Monday afternoon, I express excitement that Cory Trice Jr. is finally getting his opportunity to seize the top backup corner job.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1257)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3887077032
6bc9mw6n