Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,248)

Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what's on our minds.
For Episode 1,248 on this Sunday afternoon, I question why the Steelers haven’t given Broderick Jones more reps at left tackle now halfway through training camp.
