Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,246)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,246 on this Thursday afternoon, I believe that Mike Tomlin has to be happy privately with the training camp fight Wednesday as his team is showing signs of toughness and an overall edge.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1246)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9406944708
6bc9mw6n