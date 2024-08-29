Listen: Reaction To Steelers Missing Out On Brandon Aiyuk

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down the news of WR Brandon Aiyuk signing a four-year extension to remain with the San Francisco 49ers, ending the possibility of him being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. I offer my quick reaction to the news and where Pittsburgh and their offense go from here.

