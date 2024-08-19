Leger Douzable, Kyle Long Think Justin Fields Should Be Starting For Steelers: ‘We Saw How Electric He Was’

It’s safe to say that nothing has gone quite to plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the quarterback position. The plan had been for Russell Wilson to lead the way through the summer and to bring Justin Fields along. The belief was that Wilson as the veteran would bring stability and a winning pedigree to the Steelers.
Unfortunately, that all went out the window when Wilson strained his calf during a conditioning test to start training camp. That opened the door for Fields to prove he was ready to compete. And he showed clear progression throughout camp. But when it came to the preseason games, neither quarterback acquitted themselves all that well. Neither has thrown for a touchdown and both have spent too much time on the ground.
So who should start Week 1? Will the Steelers stick with the veteran plan and roll out Wilson versus the Atlanta Falcons? Or will Fields’ dynamic athleticism be the difference maker in what appears to be a tight race?
“I think because of the dynamic ability of Justin Fields, knowing Arthur Smith and the RPO game, and then we saw how electric he was, Kyle, on that third-and-nine, literally the corner blitzed and had him by the neck, the shoulder and everything, he was able to get out of the pocket, roll to the left, and throw an absolute dot to Dez Fitzpatrick for a first down,” said former NFL DE Leger Douzable on NFL News Update on CBS Sports HQ Monday. “To me, Justin Fields should be the starting quarterback for this team, but it doesn’t matter if they don’t fix the o-line issues.”
Another look at Fields to Fitzpatrick #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/hBaRnEFnFl
— Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 18, 2024
Somehow, Fields took what appeared to be a broken play where he was dead-to-rights and turned it into a big pickup. Fitzpatrick said it was a “hell of a throw” and honestly, it was just an incredible play by Fields. To be able to wiggle out of that sure sack, scramble, and find the right receiver is amazing.
Former Chicago Bears G Kyle Long echoed that sentiment. The fact that Fields can make plays like that kills a defense.
“There’s so many backbreaking plays a guy like Justin can make,” Long said. “As a defensive player, when you got a guy like Justin, you’ve got the right rush plan, you’ve got him dead to rights, and then boom, he sneaks out a 15-yard gain. Steelers fans are gonna love it. I’m not sure, to your point, if they can get that from Russell at this point in his career. Justin is fresh. He is a horse. I wanna see him running that thing, throwing that thing in Pittsburgh.”
And it’s that dynamic ability with his legs that makes Fields an attractive prospect for the Steelers. He can be a force in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s run game. Unlike situations where the quarterback simply hands the ball off and creates a 10-on-11 situation for the offense, Fields can be a part of the scheme. Fields represents a threat that defenses have to account for. He has 18 rushing touchdowns in his career and averages 6.2 yards per carry. That will kill defenses if they aren’t paying attention. Fields had a 20-yard run on Saturday night against Buffalo. And if defenses are keeping an eye on Fields at all times, that makes life easier for the running backs.
Also, Fields’ ability to make plays with his legs can help mitigate some of the issues the offensive line is dealing with right now. That’s exactly what happened in the play Douzable pointed out. Fields didn’t tuck and run but he still made the play with his legs. We know that Fields can run the ball and it’s fun to watch. But it’s plays like that one that can turn the tide of the game.
Can Wilson escape a corner blitzer like that and make the play? Or, put it this way: If the Steelers’ offensive line woes continue into the regular season, which quarterback can help mitigate that issue? Wilson struggled to overcome the offensive line on Saturday. Fields wasn’t perfect, but he did at least showcase that he can do it.
Right now, it looks like neither quarterback is head-and-shoulders above the other in Pittsburgh. Neither quarterback has blown fans or media away with their consistency. The thought was that Wilson would take a strong week of practice into Saturday’s preseason tilt against the Bills. However, the offense struggled again with Wilson as the starter.
So if it’s close, Douzable and Long seem to suggest that the Steelers should pick the player who can offer big-play ability in multiple ways. And right now, at this point in their respective careers, Justin Fields offers more dynamic ability with his legs than Russell Wilson. That’s why Douzable and Long want to see Fields leading the Steelers offense out onto the field come Week 1.
They aren’t the only ones calling for Fields, either. ESPN’s Louis Riddick sees the same playmaking ability and thinks the Steelers will get him on the field as the starter at some point if not to open the season.
You can watch the entire episode of NFL News Update including Douzable’s concerns on Wilson’s performance below: