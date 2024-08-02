‘League Is Playing With Me’: George Pickens Still Fed Up With Madden 25 Rating

It’s been a few days since EA Sports and Madden 25 revealed the ratings at the wide receiver position, but Pittsburgh Steelers third-year receiver George Pickens is still a bit hot.

After taking to his Instagram stories to fire back at EA Sports and Madden, Pickens continued to talk about his irritation with his 83 overall rating.

“When I seen that, I was like, ‘Oh my God, the league is playing with me,'” Pickens told Prospect Media, according to video via Prospect Media on Twitter. “They really playing with me. I don’t got no ability. Like, X-factor? Come on, that’s usually 90 overall type, but no abilities? A 91 speed? I’m really like a 94 speed.

“Spectacular catch? Ninety-nine. They gone up it this year though. As we get playing they’re gonna up my rating.”

George Pickens RESPONDS to his @EAMaddenNFL RATING 😳 Do you AGREE with 83 OVR? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/QDcZdYSjBl — Prospect Media (@prospectmedia_) August 2, 2024

An 83 overall, putting him tied with former teammate and current Carolina Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson seems a bit unfair for a receiver in Pickens who broke out in a huge way in 2023.

In his second NFL season, Pickens hauled in 64 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, putting up five 100-yard games on the season. That is pretty impressive considering the Steelers really struggled to throw the football for much of the season until Mason Rudolph stepped into the starting role late in the year.

That 83 overall rating also has him behind one receiver in the division in Baltimore’s Zay Flowers, who didn’t come close to producing like Pickens did last season.

Pickens’ comments to Prospect Media comes after he fired back at EA Sports in his Instagram stories.

“Aye @eamaddennfl you [alright] producing bad gaming 83 is wild,” Pickens wrote on Instagram.

In a separate story, Pickens posted a picture of himself at training camp, writing “Ima fry yo ass,” but it’s unclear if it’s related to his Madden rating.

George Pickens on his Madden 25 Rating "Ima fry yo ass" 👿🔥 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/50YODVQTpt — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 30, 2024

Clearly, Pickens is very bothered by his Madden rating, which just adds another chip on his shoulder as he enters a huge third season, one that will offer him a major opportunity under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as the true WR1 in the Steel City.

Smith stated Thursday that Pickens is a “critical part” of the Steelers’ offense, which bodes well for a potentially massive third season for Pickens. Should that happen, Pickens’ 83 overall will increase drastically in-season, which should please him.