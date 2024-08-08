LB Tyler Murray Reverts To Steelers’ Reserve/Injured List After Clearing Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed LB Easton Gibbs and waived/injured LB Tyler Murray on Wednesday to fill out their 90-man roster and backfill for injuries. That move subjected Murray to the waivers process. He cleared waivers and now lands on the Steelers’ reserve/injured list, according to the official NFL transaction sheet on Thursday.

Murray initially signed to the Steelers’ practice squad last November while out of the league and working at Amazon. He only stuck for a couple of weeks before being released, but the team signed him to a future contract in January.

He initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He failed to make the initial 53-man roster with the Bengals but circled back to their practice squad for a couple of weeks before being released. He signed with the Steelers a couple of months later.

Coming out of Memphis, Murray measured in at 6011, 226 pounds and ran a solid 4.65-second 40-yard dash. He was a solid developmental prospect, but his time with the Steelers may be coming to an end.

He suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice earlier this week and will now be reserve/injured with the Steelers. This should give him a split salary of $470,000, with further clarification coming in the next seven business days if he works out an injury settlement with the team.

He would have had an uphill battle to make the roster regardless, with an already-stacked ILB room, but he could have been a candidate to hang around on the practice squad for the 2024 season as he continued to develop.