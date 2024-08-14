LB Easton Gibbs Signs With Seahawks Following Release From Steelers

LB Easton Gibbs spent just a few days as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing with the team on Aug. 7 before getting waived on Aug. 10. Gibbs quickly found a new home though, as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks today, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

#Seahawks sign Easton Gibbs, waived injured Nathan Pickering — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2024

Gibbs was signed after the Steelers waived/injured LB Tyler Murray, but they quickly moved on from him and signed LB Luquay Washington. Undrafted out of Wyoming, this is now Gibbs’ second stint with Seattle, as the team signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

He started training camp in Seattle on the non-football injury list but was activated on July 25 before being waived on July 30. With an open roster spot, Seattle must have seen enough out of Gibbs to want to give him another look before roster cutdowns at the end of the month.

Gibbs was a participant in the East-West Shrine Bowl after racking up 358 total tackles in his collegiate career. He also had seven sacks and an interception. He ran a 4.73 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis while also testing with a 9’1″ broad jump and a 31.5-inch vertical. He was a team captain at Wyoming and started his career as a safety before moving to linebacker.

In a corresponding move, Seattle waived/injured DL Nathan Pickering, an undrafted free agent rookie out of Mississippi State. Gibbs is re-joining a Seattle linebacker room that added Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker this offseason and also has rookie Tyrice Knight competing for snaps. It looks like it’ll be an uphill battle for Gibbs to make the 53-man roster given the linebacker depth in Seattle, but he could look to stick on the practice squad, and it’s notable that Seattle is bringing him back.