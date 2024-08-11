Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction (Post Texans Game)

With nearly all of training camp and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first preseason game in the books, it’s time to offer an updated Steelers 53-man roster prediction. As you’d expect, there are several changes from my last projection created right before camp began.

Keep in mind, as I’ll stress throughout the post, that this is my prediction for the initial roster when the Steelers cut down from 91 to 53 on Aug. 27 at 4 PM/EST. Everything after that is fluid and subject to change.

With that said, my latest Steelers prediction.

Previous Roster Predictions

Post-Draft Prediction

Pre-Camp Prediction

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: No changes here. Wilson is still the starter, Fields still the backup, Allen the No. 3. Pittsburgh will have a package of plays for Fields, count on that, while the team likes having an experienced veteran in Allen serve as the third-stringer.

New NFL rules allow for practice squad flexibility with the emergency third quarterback but they come with restrictions, the QB counting as one of the two weekly elevations, and I don’t expect Pittsburgh to go that route.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Analysis: Patterson is healthy after beginning training camp on NFI due to a hamstring injury. He’ll only have a minor role offensively but will serve as one of the team’s starting kick returners. Jonathan Ward is having a strong camp, but the practice squad is far more realistic.

Fullback (0) – None

Analysis: This was close for Jack Colletto, who has received plenty of reps this summer. But because we haven’t seen enough out of him on special teams and because Connor Heyward can align as the fullback in a pinch, Colletto goes to the practice squad. Pittsburgh could always elevate him in weeks where there are injuries, or they intend on using him a lot.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Analysis: Still a tight race between Pruitt and Rodney Williams. Williams has battled a shoulder injury throughout training camp and isn’t the blocker Pruitt is. Pruitt also has the benefit of playing for Arthur Smith, a good man to have in your corner in these razor-thin decisions.

Pruitt has had an uneventful camp, but I’ll give him the nod. Williams is a capable special teamer but Pittsburgh has other options throughout their roster.

Wide Receivers (5) – George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller

Analysis: Van Jefferson is the Steelers’ current clear-cut No. 2 wideout. The possibility of Brandon Aiyuk looms, but even if he’s traded for, Jefferson should still make the team. They see him as a more athletic version of Allen Robinson II. Miller gets swapped in for Dez Fitzpatrick. Miller lacks the gunner value Fitzpatrick has but could be a kick return option opposite Patterson. And Miller has simply had a solid camp, a good route runner with speed and versatility.

Austin has value as a punt returner, but even in this configuration with a healthy Roman Wilson, I don’t see what he’s bringing to the table beyond that.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dan Moore Jr., Dylan Cook

Analysis: Same four tackles here. Cook is even more valuable now that Fautanu is dealing with an MCL sprain. It’s not a serious injury, but even missing 2-3 weeks for a rookie is a setback. Jones and Moore look poised to begin the year as starters, Jones at right tackle and Moore on the left. I’ll meet your hate replies in the comments.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Going guard and offensive line heavy here, keeping ten in total. Pittsburgh has made heavy investments in drafting and signing free agents to beef up their offensive line so it’s logical their roster would reflect it.

With Nate Herbig and James Daniels pending free agents and Daniels all but guaranteed to be playing elsewhere in 2025, the Steelers keep an extra interior lineman in Anderson. He’s quietly had a good camp and gotten plenty of first-team reps with Isaac Seumalo’s frequent rest days. Is that guy going to get cut? Maybe, but I’ll stick my next out and say he makes it.

Centers (2) – Nate Herbig, Zach Frazier

Analysis: Frazier’s stock is on the rise for the starting center job after Herbig seemed to be holding him off the first two weeks of camp. That’s why the whole process is evaluated before a decision is made. No decision has been made either, but Frazier could start getting first-team center reps throughout the final three camp practices.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (5) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: Joining Dave Bryan on the seven defensive linemen bandwagon, a configuration the team kept last year. Leal is 275 pounds and shouldn’t be treated like a base defensive end but a hybrid who can rush in sub-packages as a d-tackle and play a bit of outside linebacker when needed. He’s had the summer he’s needed to stick.

Lowry has yet to practice and Loudermilk has had just an average camp. But they are base ends to play the run, so they stay.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

Analysis: Benton will start at nose tackle and could have a big sophomore season. Adams has had one of the top preseasons of any Steeler and will serve as his backup.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon

Analysis: Plenty of moving and shaking for the fourth outside linebacker job. Moon and Johnson have flashed and have also missed time with injury. Markus Golden spent a week with the team before retiring. And Leal has gotten work as an outside linebacker, complicating who could see the spot all the more.

I’ll stick with where I’ve been for most of the offseason and go with Moon for that spot, a developmental prospect with size and special teams value.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich, Mark Robinson

Analysis: With Cole Holcomb’s reworked contract, it’s clear he’s beginning the season on Reserve/PUP. That puts Robinson on here who will join Matakevich as core/multi-phase special teamers. Strong top-three with Queen, Roberts, and Wilson. Roberts and Wilson should rotate snaps early on in the year.

Cornerbacks (4) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Beanie Bishop

Analysis: Yes, four corners. Remember, this is the initial 53 right at cutdowns and doesn’t consider any post-cut additions. The backup outside corner spots are up for grabs, and this is an area where Pittsburgh could seriously trade or claim/sign someone off waivers. Trice has progressed throughout camp but still hasn’t made many plays, and the team is still getting to know his game. But there’s enough upside to keep him around. Darius Rush started camp strong but has weakened since, though his gunner ability could be his saving grace. Still, no one has proven they’ve earned a job.

At slot, Bishop hasn’t been spectacular but has been given a steady dose of first-team snaps and should make the team. Among the pure cornerback group, there’s no backup listed, but SS DeShon Elliott has worked over the slot during camp and could fill in. Thomas Graham Jr. and Grayland Arnold have had their moments, but I can’t get to putting either on the 53 yet.

In this scenario, at least one more corner would be added after cutdowns, but we’ve seen funky configurations right at the cutdown date before the roster fully settles in. Of course, Cam Sutton will boost the group when he returns from suspension mid-season.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

Analysis: Sticking with the same five here. Watts is an intriguing player with physicality and he’s been vocal in camp. The other four names are vets and settled into their spots and roles.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boz had some blips in camp, but I’m not concerned.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Johnston has had a good camp. It’s not been amazing, but solid, and he’ll obviously make the team.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz had a poor snap that led to a missed extra point but he’ll still make it as their snapper, inked to a three-year deal in the offseason.

Gameday Inactives: Allen (Emergency Third QB), Miller, Anderson, McCormick, Loudermilk

Injured/Suspended Lists – 2

Reserve/Suspended: CB Cam Sutton

Reserve/PUP: ILB Cole Holcomb

Analysis: Sutton is suspended for the first eight games of the year and won’t be eligible to play until after the Steelers’ Week 9 bye. Holcomb will be fortunate to make it back at any point this season and it’s unclear what role he’d have even if healthy.

PRACTICE SQUAD (17)

QB: John Rhys Plumlee

RB: Jonathan Ward, Aaron Shampklin

FB: Jack Colletto

WR: Jaray Jenkins

TE: Rodney Williams

OL: Devery Hamilton, Joey Fisher

DL: Logan Lee, Willington Previlon

ILB: Jacoby Windmon

EDGE: Kyron Johnson, Julius Welschof*

CB: Darius Rush, Thomas Graham Jr., Grayland Arnold

S: Jalen Elliott

*International Exemption: doesn’t count against the team’s practice squad

Plumlee can offer some scout team looks against mobile quarterbacks and has worn lots of hats on special teams. Ward is a well-rounded player, and Shampklin runs hard. Jenkins has had his moments and brings size at receiver while Williams softly lands on the practice squad. Hamilton and Fisher offer o-line depth.

Lee is super versatile while Previlon has flashed his athleticism and ability to defeat blocks. Windmon can play inside-out while Johnson is explosive off the ball. Can tell I’m just throwing all the cornerbacks on there to begin the season and even Anthony Averett just misses out making my list here. Elliott is a veteran safety who has bounced on and off the roster.