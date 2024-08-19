Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction (Post Bills Game)

With preseason game No. 2 in the books, ugly as the showing was against the Buffalo Bills, I’ve updated my latest Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster prediction. A couple of changes from the last edition, especially given the injuries this team is suddenly facing.

I will make my last roster prediction ahead of the cutdown date on Aug. 27. Below are my previous rosters from throughout the spring and summer.

Previous Roster Predictions

Post-Draft Prediction

Pre-Camp Prediction

Post Texans Game Prediction

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: No changes and barring injury, there won’t be any changes here. These are the Steelers three quarterbacks and in this order, too.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Analysis: Warren is dealing with a hamstring injury that’s threatening his Week 1 availability. Should he miss the Falcons’ game, the Steelers could use a practice squad elevation to work around it as opposed to keeping someone on the 53. Harris will become a lead cow back in that scenario, anyway, and Jonathan Ward has a hamstring injury of his own.

Fullback (0) – None

Analysis: Stock fading for FB Jack Colletto to make the 53. Just five special teams snaps against the Buffalo Bills. Practice squad is looking more likely.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Analysis: Pruitt versus Rodney Williams isn’t over but Pruitt played 19 offensive snaps against Buffalo. Williams logged only four. Williams saw more special teams snaps but it might not be enough for Pruitt, who can function as an in-line tight end. That’s something Connor Heyward can’t do and the Steelers like to split Freiermuth out.

Wide Receivers (6) – George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Dez Fitzpatrick

Analysis: Making a change and adding Fitzpatrick. He’s served as the Steelers’ starting gunner the past two games and looked better against Buffalo than he did versus Houston. He made a nice catch against the Bills but his special teams work nudges him onto the roster as a No. 5 receiver. Miller could be the No. 6 and weekly inactive, though I imagine the Steelers will create healthy competition between him and Austin.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dan Moore Jr., Dylan Cook

Analysis: No changes here. Tackles are pretty banged up so there’s no way they’re trading Dan Moore Jr. It also makes Cook a little more valuable. The question is if Fautanu will be healthy enough Week 1 and if Jones can improve his technique and compensate for the brace and elbow injury that’s severely hindering him. Jones is my No. 1 concern of the preseason.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Far easier to make the case for Anderson now than it was last week when I projected them keeping ten along the o-line. Anderson could become the backup center behind Zach Frazier but either way, his versatility and strong summer earn him a spot.

Centers (1) – Zach Frazier

Analysis: It’s possible the Steelers could explore an external addition at center behind Frazier, though he’s clearly this team’s starter. Hopefully for a long time.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (5) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: No changes along the d-line, even if keeping six remains on the table. Leal has had a good summer and shown end/outside linebacker versatility. Lowry and Loudermilk feel redundant but the Steelers have the margin to go heavy.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

Analysis: Nice camps for both with Benton poised for a big second season. Adams is an annual summer star.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Kyron Johnson

Analysis: A switch here, replacing Jeremiah Moon with Kyron Johnson. Moon logged just five defensive snaps while Johnson saw over 40. I wonder if that was intentional and Moon will get plenty of burn in the finale with Johnson on the bench. Johnson is also weak against the run when he can’t fly upfield. But until there’s more evidence of Moon getting defensive burn, I’ll lean Johnson.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich, Mark Robinson

Analysis: Mark Robinson’s excellent outing against the Bills should stamp his spot, even if he’s not part of the defensive rotation. He made a key special teams tackle. Matakevich will also work as a core special teamer.

Cornerbacks (5) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Beanie Bishop, Thomas Graham Jr.

Analysis: Still not loving the depth here, slot or outside, and adding a free agent makes a lot of sense. Maybe two. Darius Rush made some plays against the Bills but Trice is running over him as the Steelers’ potential dime defender. Slot corner is getting messier by the week with Grayland Arnold on IR and Bishop missing Saturday’s game. Still, he looks like the favorite to start on run downs.

Graham’s lack of special teams value is problematic but he can play inside/outside and had a good camp. In theory, he could be used as a passing down slot corner, though I don’t know if that would be the Steelers’ Plan A.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: I’m excluding rookie Ryan Watts after sticking with him in previous versions. I like his makeup and traits but the way DC Teryl Austin talked about him sounded more practice squad than 53. Unless he can land a starting gunner job, he’s better off learning the safety position after playing corner in college on the practice squad.

Though it won’t be until Week 10, Cam Sutton can add safety depth after working there for most of camp and the preseason.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Bit of a shaky camp for Boswell but he’s still the guy.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: A great showing against the Bills, Johnston could have a statistically historic season for the Steelers.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz settled down after a bad snap against the Texans.

Gameday Inactives: Allen (Emergency Third QB), Miller, McCormick, Loudermilk, Graham Jr.

Injured/Suspended Lists – 2

Reserve/Suspended: CB Cam Sutton

Reserve/PUP: ILB Cole Holcomb

Analysis: Same scenarios here. Sutton suspended, Holcomb still recovering from his November knee injury.

PRACTICE SQUAD (17)

QB: John Rhys Plumlee

RB: Jonathan Ward, Aaron Shampklin

FB: Jack Colletto

WR: Jaray Jenkins, Quez Watkins

TE: Rodney Williams

OL: Ryan McCollum, Devery Hamilton

DL: Logan Lee

ILB: Jacoby Windmon

EDGE: Jeremiah Moon, Julius Welschof*

CB: Darius Rush, Zyon Gilbert

S: Ryan Watts, Jalen Elliott

*International Exemption: doesn’t count against the team’s practice squad

Injuries keep these spots in flux and if I’m the Steelers, I’m adding some outside o-line help. Especially at tackle. Watkins has impressed after an ugly preseason opener and his speed is worth keeping around. McCollum becomes more valuable with the team’s interior issues. They could keep another running back on the practice squad until the room gets healthier.

Rush can develop on the practice squad. Ditto with Watts. Gilbert looks the part and made a little bit of noise in his brief training camp opportunities while Elliott provides some experience in the NFL and in the Steelers’ system.