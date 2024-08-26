Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction (Final 2024 Version)

One final time this year, my Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 53-man roster prediction. My best projections for what the initial roster will look like come Tuesday 4 PM/EST, not how the roster will look Sept. 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

And I expect there to be several changes to this roster from cutdowns to the end of the week. But no outside projections here, just the Steelers who I think will be around when the roster is whittled from 91 to 53. At the bottom sits my 17-man practice squad projection.

My previous predictions are linked below followed by my final edition.

Previous Roster Predictions

Post-Draft Prediction

Pre-Camp Prediction

Post-Texans Game Prediction

Post-Bills Game Prediction

OFFENSE – 25

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: No changes here and I’d be surprised if any Steelers fan expected a different depth chart come late Tuesday afternoon. These are the three and in the proper order. Wilson will start, Fields the backup and packaged player, Allen the experienced No. 3 and emergency option.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Analysis: Jaylen Warren’s hamstring injury doesn’t seem to be serious and even if Pittsburgh needs another back in the opener, it can play the elevation game and bring up someone who can play on special teams. In a scenario where Warren misses the Falcons game, Harris will shoulder the load and Patterson still looked spry in the preseason finale.

Fullback (0) – None

Analysis: A bubble player midway through camp, Jack Colletto’s stock crashed. Got reps but didn’t make enough plays on special teams. Connor Heyward or MyCole Pruitt can fill in at fullback in a specific scenario that calls for one.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Analysis: In the end, just too much Pruitt for Rodney Williams. Pruitt was healthier, the better blocker, and even made a catch down the middle to set up a touchdown against Detroit. The other three are safe.

Wide Receivers (6) – George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Dez Fitzpatrick

Analysis: Some discussion and debate still in my head about this group but I’m sticking with the same six as last time. The Steelers like Miller and even tried to use him as a starting gunner against Detroit, finding ways to maximize his value. Miller’s play was mixed but he’s an effective route runner. He could see rotational receiver snaps if Roman Wilson is slow played into the year following an ankle injury that caused him to miss almost all summer.

Fitzpatrick didn’t make a lot of plays as a gunner, but he saw reps and seems to be among the team’s best options. He also shined in the Lions game with a 59-yard catch. He saw 34 special teams snaps over three preseason games and played an even number on all four main units (kick coverage/return, punt coverage/return).

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dan Moore Jr.

Analysis: Dylan Cook would’ve made me 53-man roster had he been healthy. Instead, a foot injury likely send him to IR/return. Under new NFL rules, two players can go straight to IR without making the initial 53-man roster. Cook seems to be one of those guys.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Anderson’s spot has gotten safer and safer with his plus play and injuries to Nate Herbig and Cook. An easy four to keep. Anderson’s versatility likely gives him a hat over McCormick initially.

Centers (2) – Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: First time adding McCollum, the backup center. McCormick saw nine snaps there late in the finale but it’s hard to trust him being one play away from having to step in, especially given this team’s snapping issues in the preseason. I suppose Anderson could still do it in a pinch; he didn’t in the preseason partially due to a lack of available tackles. But McCollum was next man in after Frazier, suggesting he’s the guy.

I could see the Steelers going outside the organization for an upgrade or even cutting McCollum initially under the assumption he won’t be claimed. He could be elevated later. But there might be a little too much risk in projecting that for the backup center.

DEFENSE – 25

Defensive Ends (5) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: In the end, my group remained unchanged. The Steelers build through the trenches, and they value their depth, so they go with seven. If Heyward goes down again, it’s going to take more than one guy to replace him. Leal is versatile and can wear a lot of hats, giving him and them flexibility. Leal’s play earned him a spot.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

Analysis: An obvious two. Benton had a stellar showing in the preseason while Adams is an athletic, high-motor backup.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Kyron Johnson

Analysis: I see a scenario in which the Steelers keep only three true EDGE rushers in Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig and using Leal as a de facto No. 4. But with some of the team’s injuries and Johnson’s solid play, he captures one of the final roster spots. Johnson is super quick off the edge but struggles against the run and the Steelers don’t use situational pass rushers. Despite that, his performance was overall strong and he’s a capable special teamer.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich, Mark Robinson

Analysis: The same five as last time and this group feels pretty safe. Robinson and Matakevich will be core special teamers while Wilson should play on some units – definitely punt coverage and probably something else. He’s highly conditioned and can handle it. Roberts should play in base with Wilson in nickel. Queen is the every-down man.

Cornerbacks (5) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr., Beanie Bishop Jr., Thomas Graham Jr.

Analysis: Corner remains tough to figure out and I think the Steelers bring in at least one outsider if not two. They could use help across the board. Outside depth, slot corner starter/depth, ace special teamer. This is the initial 53 and I certainly wouldn’t consider this group settled.

Bishop profiles as a run-down corner who can work there and play some special teams as a possible starting gunner. Graham had a solid camp and was available, showing better coverage skills than Bishop. He also has some NFL experience to lean on. Trice is pretty close to a lock. Darius Rush just didn’t do enough anywhere to warrant a spot.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Know there will be lots of comments about Ryan Watts being left off. And he could make it. There are some versions I jotted down where he did. But his special teams value and need aren’t immense. Pittsburgh didn’t even play him on the punt coverage unit, the one area he could be needed as a gunner/left wing, until late in the game. They weren’t in a hurry to see it.

Even believing his injury wasn’t as serious as it appeared, and we’re all thankful for it, Watts can be kept on the practice squad to start his career. I just don’t know who is banging the table to keep him on the 53. Teryl Austin profiled him more like a practice squader and his special teams performance was just okay. Is it crazy to think Jalen Elliott could even capture this fifth safety spot? He feels more like an elevation type but did well on special teams against Detroit.

The other three names on this list are safe.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boz is safe and one of the NFL’s best.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Johnston is a booming punter who just needs some coverage guys to support him.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: No question for Kuntz here.

Gameday Inactives: Allen (Emergency Third QB), Miller, McCormick, Loudermilk, Graham

Dez Fitzpatrick gets the hat over Miller. Ditto with Spencer Anderson over McCormick. Graham inactive to start, setting up someone like DeShon Elliott to potentially play over slot on passing downs with Kazee and Trice coming on as extra DBs.

Injured/Suspended Lists – 3

Reserve/Suspended: CB Cam Sutton

Reserve/PUP: ILB Cole Holcomb

Injured Reserve: C Nate Herbig, EDGE David Perales, OT Dylan Cook (to return)

Analysis: Cook designated to return, missing at least the first four games. Neither Herbig nor Perales are eligible. Perhaps someone else is listed here since they can do so with two players on cutdowns (Jeremiah Moon, Jonathan Ward, someone else). Sutton will return Week 10. Holcomb will return…who knows when.

PRACTICE SQUAD (17)

QB: John Rhys Plumlee

RB: Jonathan Ward, Aaron Shampklin

FB: Jack Colletto

WR: Jaray Jenkins, Quez Watkins

TE: Rodney Williams

OL: TyKeem Doss

DL: Logan Lee, Jacob Slade

ILB: Jacoby Windmon

EDGE: Marcus Haynes, Julius Welschof*

CB: Darius Rush, Zyon Gilbert

S: Ryan Watts, Jalen Elliott

*International Exemption, doesn’t count against practice squad

Surprisingly, not many practice squad changes either. I know this group will be wrong because they’ll carry more than one offensive lineman, especially with how banged up they are. But those will be outside additions. Keeping Plumlee is just Football Justice, to use Mike Tomlin’s phrase.

Ward has had a hamstring injury for two weeks and still couldn’t play Saturday in the preseason finale. But I gotta think he’s pretty close to a return after Missi Matthews indicated he was dressed and looked ready for action. He’s a special teamer who could be elevated. Colletto gives them a fullback. Jenkins got more burn on special teams and Watkins is a speedy vet. Williams is a strong special teamer and could get called up at the first sign of injury.

Slade showed some versatility playing d-end and nose tackle. That gets him the nod. Lee missed the finale – hopefully he’s okay. Windmon is athletic and can play off-ball and EDGE. Haynes gives them extra depth with T.J. Watt potentially getting rest here and there. Welschof has a knee injury; wonder if that’s serious but he’s exempt from the PS tally. Gilbert is decently athletic, and Rush still has potential, though I’ve soured on his chances.

Watts lands on the practice squad as does Elliott to give them numbers after keeping just four on the 53. Cam Sutton can function there when he returns.