Kenny Pickett Struggles, Gets Outplayed By Third-Stringer In Second Eagles Outing

For QB Kenny Pickett, his second appearance as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t go as planned. The Eagles edged the New England Patriots, 14-13, but Pickett’s stat line was familiar to his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed a high rate of passes but for little yardage, zero touchdowns, and in this case, was sacked far too often.

With Jalen Hurts sitting out, Pickett got the start and played the entire first half. The results were uninspiring.

Eagles Drives Under Pickett

Punt

Field Goal

Punt

Downs

End of Half

Pickett’s longest completions went for 11 and 19 yards, both hitting Eagles running backs. His longest pass to a wide receiver went for just 9 yards while Philadelphia’s offense suffered as many sacks (four) as it had first-half first downs. One of Pickett’s four sacks came on a 4th and 9, the pocket collapsing and Pickett engulfed.

Pickett continued to look nervous in the pocket, dropping his eyes and prone to trying to bail out instead of standing and delivering. Another sack, another punt.

After a failed two-minute drive where he scrambled twice, the Eagles trailed 10-3 at the break. That was bad enough for Pickett’s stock. What made it was worse the stellar and far more confident performance of third-string quarterback Tanner McKee. Like Pickett, McKee completed a high rate of his passes but was far more effective downfield, finishing the day 15-of-19 for 140 yards while leading the game-winning touchdown drive. He made high-level throws throughout the second half, including this tight-window sideline completion on 3rd and 3.

McKee ran the show on the Eagles’ touchdown drive, completing 5-of-6 passes for 69 yards. RB Kendall Milton put the ball over the goal line, and McKee found RB/WR Ainias Smith for a successful two-point conversion, giving the Eagles a one-point lead with 4;23 left in the game.

After the game, Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni tried to stay even-keeled about Pickett’s performance.

“I thought they both did some good things today,” Sirianni said when asked if McKee is outplaying Pickett. “I think, you know, Kenny was what, 11 of 13? Ball only hit the ground twice. He had some pressure on him. Tanner played well. I think he was 15 of 19 today but made some good throws. I thought Will [Grier] did some good things. I’m happy they’re all on the roster right now.”

Asked if there is an open competition for the backup spot, Sirianni deflected to the team’s depth chart and reiterated his happiness with having both players on the team.

Through two games, Pickett has thrown for just 156 yards and a paltry 4.5 yards per attempt. Like his time in Pittsburgh, he’s taken care of the ball and has yet to throw a pick but hasn’t shown the ability to make high-level plays that has capped his NFL ceiling.

Philadelphia will wrap up the preseason on Aug. 24 against the Minnesota Vikings. Eyes will be on Pickett’s play and if he remains ahead of McKee in the pecking order. But it’s clear the Eagles will cross their fingers Hurts stays upright once the regular season kicks off.