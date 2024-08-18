Keeanu Benton Focused On ‘Being More Physical’ In Year Two With Steelers

Entering the 2024 season, expectations are sky-high for second-year Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.

As a rookie, Benton flashed quite bit in 448 snaps, showing off great power and explosion along the interior of the defensive line, looking more and more like a legitimate building block for the Black and Gold defensively.

After playing just seven snaps in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans last week before exiting with an eye injury, Benton flashed in a big way on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Wisconsin product had two tackles, half a sack and two quarterback hits in the 9-3 loss to the Bills, showing off his explosiveness on the interior and wrecking the game at times.

That’s going to be a key part of his game in his second season. But he also wants to be more physical in Year 2, he told Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews in an interview on the field after the game.

“For me it’s just being more physical,” Benton said to Matthews when asked what he wants to show coaches on tape, according to video via Steelers.com. “I think I’ve done that these first couple preseason games, but just improving on last year and making that next step as a leader and as a player.”

Coming out of Wisconsin, physicality and power were big parts of Benton’s game. But that strength and power in the NFL is a different story compared to the Big Ten. Benton had an adjustment period last year as a rookie.

But now, he’s had a lap around the track and knows what to expect. He reshaped his body this offseason and looks bigger and stronger. So far that’s showing in the preseason.

Though he played just seven snaps last week, he impressed based on a film room from Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. On Saturday night he was all over the place, recording half a sack, getting after Buffalo quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the pocket for two quarterback hits, and recording a run stop.

Expectations are sky-high for a reason with Benton. He really flashed as a rookie and should be even better in his second season. If he can add more physicality to his game, look out. That’s a goal of his right now in the preseason and he appears to be accomplishing it.

That’s a scary thought for offensive linemen everywhere.