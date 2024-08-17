Justin Fields Won’t Be ‘Disappointed At All’ If He Loses QB Battle To Russell Wilson

Make no mistake, Justin Fields is a competitor. He came to Pittsburgh to win a starting job, and his summer showing is putting the heat on Russell Wilson and the team. But should Fields be standing on the sideline come the Steelers’ first offensive snap of 2024, he’ll take it in stride.

Speaking with ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio earlier this week, Fields was asked if he’d be disappointed should Wilson get the nod over him.

“Not gonna be disappointed at all,” Fields told Paolantonio in the interview, which aired Saturday morning. “‘Cause at the end of the day, I think everything happens for a reason. I’m just gonna control what I can control and keep working and be the best quarterback I can be.”

Fields understood the situation he was coming to, specifically asking the Chicago Bears to trade him to the Pittsburgh Steelers even after the team signed Russell Wilson. Fields worked as the team’s No. 2 quarterback throughout OTAs and minicamp. That would’ve been the team’s plan in training camp had Wilson not suffered a calf injury during the conditioning test.

With a new and 35-year-old quarterback, Pittsburgh was in no hurry to rush Wilson back, allowing Fields to soak up extra reps and work with the 1’s throughout the first 75 percent of training camp. When Wilson returned, the two alternated reps, though Wilson had the first-team edge by the end of camp.

While Fields may begin the year as the backup, he’ll work while he waits. He’s improved throughout the summer, displaying better accuracy and not missing the layups that were a problem the first few practices. Given his athletic ability, the Steelers are almost certain to create a package of plays for him. It’ll lean on the run game, read-options, and designed quarterback runs. However, Pittsburgh won’t hesitate to ask him to throw, whether it’s short throws off play-action or utilizing Fields’ excellent arm strength and deep ball accuracy downfield.

Ultimately, if Justin Fields loses out to Wilson on the football field, he can take solace in one thing. He beat Wilson, a former MLB draft pick, by one point in the team’s home run derby earlier this week.