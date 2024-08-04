Justin Fields Says Friday Night Lights Was ‘One Of The Top Experiences’ Of NFL Career

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Friday Night Lights practice is an NFL tradition like no other. It really brings players and fans back to high school football under the lights. Fans from all across the world attend the Friday Night Lights practice. Even ESPN has covered the practice at a Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

For new QB Justin Fields, this year was his first time experiencing this kind of practice in the NFL, and it was a memorable one for him.

“I really didn’t know what to expect going into it, but when I tell you the atmosphere and when we were pulling up, I mean, it was surreal,” said Fields on Inside Training Camp Live on NFL Network. “I mean, it was just fans everywhere. It felt like a state championship game, like a high school state championship game in Texas. But it was crazy, fans everywhere, everybody loud, yelling. So, it was definitely an awesome experience, and I have to say one of the top experiences that I’ve had since I’ve been in the league.”

Fields has been picking up steam in training camp as he has been consistently improving, and he in particular had a great practice under the lights at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. In his training camp diary from Friday’s practice, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora noted not only that Fields was sharp but also that he had a great time greeting fans and signing autographs.

Although it is just practice, Friday Night Lights may be the most game-like practice the Steelers have during training camp. Of course, it is nothing like the regular season or even preseason, but it was cool to see Fields and the offense shine under the lights. With Fields leading the charge, the offense dominated the defense on Friday going 6-1 in Seven Shots, according to Kozora, Fields throwing a few touchdowns throughout the night.

For fans and players, Friday Night Lights is a special occasion. It brings the players back to their high school days, and it gives fans a chance to watch their favorite team in an intimate venue. Fields has been in the NFL for four years, and although he has never played in a playoff game he has played and started in historic stadiums like Lambeau Field and Soldier Field. Yet, even for him a Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium is one of the top moments of his NFL career.