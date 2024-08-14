Justin Fields ‘Really Pushing’ Russell Wilson, Will Be ‘Big Part’ Of Steelers’ Offense

Mike Tomlin embraces competition whenever and however he can. Let the best men rise to the top. It’s why he’s kept the quarterback door open for Justin Fields to challenge Russell Wilson for the starting spot, a mission aided by Wilson missing half of camp with a calf injury.

Even with Wilson healthy and working as a full participant throughout the final three days of training camp, the heat is still on him for the starting role. ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio attended the Steelers final training camp practice Wednesday and spoke to Mike Tomlin about the state of the race.

“Mike Tomlin told me he loves Justin Fields’ intense competitiveness,” Paolantonio said on NFL Live Wednesday. “The young quarterback won the team’s home run derby and Tomlin said that he is really pushing Russell Wilson. And there’s no question there’ll be a package of plays for Justin Fields and he’ll be a big part of this new offense this year. The idea here is simple: Win with Wilson now and fix Fields for the future.”

We don’t yet have Tomlin’s direct quotes of what Paolantonio referred to, though the segment played a clip of the interview where Tomlin confirmed Wilson remains in “pole position” for the job, the phrase used since signing him in March.

Increased reps alone isn’t putting the squeeze on Wilson. Fields noticeably improved throughout training camp, bettering his accuracy and missing fewer “layups” in addition to a steady dose of highlight reel throws. Even as the backup, Pittsburgh will infuse Fields’ athleticism into the offense, using him on read options, designed quarterback runs while still being a threat from the pocket. While OC Arthur Smith side-stepped the topic, it sounds like Tomlin is embracing it.

Though a logical decision, it also hints that Fields will be the backup. After all, the starter doesn’t need a “package” of plays. And Paolantonio’s read, if not what he was directly told, sets Wilson as the starter out of the gate with an eye on Fields as the future.

Still, if Wilson has a successful year and leads Pittsburgh to a playoff win, it’ll be hard for the team to let him reach free agency. With both quarterbacks pending free agents, the Steelers could have a monumental decision to make in the offseason. Needing to exit quarterback purgatory, there must be at least one option to inspire confidence in bringing back as the 2025 clear-cut starter after surviving the 2024 battle.