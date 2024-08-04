Justin Fields: Pole Position For Russell Wilson ‘Doesn’t Change My Approach Whatsoever’

Ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers added both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to their roster back in March, the messaging has been consistent. Wilson has “pole position” to be the starting quarterback for this team. Even as recently as the Wednesday before training camp practices started, Tomlin reiterated pole position for Wilson.

Meanwhile, Fields has gotten nine practices of work with the first-team offense while Wilson nurses a calf injury suffered the day before camp began. By all accounts, Fields has made the most of his increased opportunities. His last few practices in particular have been above expectations for him.

To what extent his performance has changed the nature of the competition is yet to be seen. For what it’s worth, Tomlin told Kay Adams earlier today that both quarterbacks will get an opportunity to state their case over the next month before the season begins.

Fields was interviewed on NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Live, and got asked about Wilson’s pole position.

“It doesn’t change my approach whatsoever,” Fields said. “I’m going into practice like I am the starter and that’s how I’m supposed to handle it. Like I said earlier, [I’m] just focused on getting better and competing each and every day and just taking care of what I can.”

During one of OTA practices in the spring, Fields said he did not come to this team with the mentality that he would be on the bench all season. He came to compete, and that is exactly what he is doing. It has worked out about as well as it could have for him so far with Wilson being held out. And from what all of his coaches and peers have said about him through nine days, he has capitalized on that opportunity.

Alex Kozora is on-site at training camp, and noted in his recap today that Fields’ play has ascended throughout camp. He also noted a strong connection with WR George Pickens which has continued to grow.

“I feel good. I think I’m getting more and more comfortable with the offense each and every day,” Fields said. I’m glad I get to be out there with the starters right now and get those reps…It’s been awesome. It’s been great, and it’s been a blessing.”

He had perhaps his best practice of camp on Friday night lights yesterday. With over 12,000 fans in attendance in a high-energy environment, Fields led the offense to a big win over the defense. Mind you, this is expected to be one of the league’s best defenses for the 2024 season.

I am not ready to say that he has taken the lead in the quarterback competition yet. Wilson could return next week and immediately show why he was given pole position to begin with. But the stage is certainly set now. If Wilson struggles, he will be trending in the wrong direction while Fields’ arrow is pointing straight up.

It is important to keep in mind that the best-case scenario for the future of the Steelers is for Fields to win the job and become the long-term solution. He is a decade younger than Wilson, afterall. These are all factors that I am sure the Steelers’ decision makers are weighing.

There is no doubt Fields has opened some eyes over the last two weeks.