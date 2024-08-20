Justin Fields Gives Steelers Best Chance To Beat Falcons, Beat Writer Says

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers have a daunting end to their schedule, the beginning isn’t a cakewalk either. The team’s Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons is only looking harder after the Falcons loaded up on defensive talent in S Justin Simmons and EDGE Matthew Judon while the Steelers’ offense is dealing with injuries to close the summer. RB Jaylen Warren’s status is questionable for the opener while two tackles are hurt – Troy Fautanu with a knee injury, Broderick Jones struggling through an elbow problem. Given all that, ESPN beat writer Brooke Pryor thinks Justin Fields should emerge as the Steelers’ top option.

Appearing on Adam Schein’s show Tuesday morning, Pryor has changed her mind from Russell Wilson to Fields.

“If you had asked me this question a month ago, I would’ve said Russell Wilson because I think he has a higher floor,” Pryor told Schein. “But the sample size I’ve seen right now, I think that Justin Fields gives them the better chance because of the things I talked about with the offensive line. With some of those things being up in the air.”

Pittsburgh’s offensive line struggled in Saturday night’s tune-up against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson and Fields were hit a combined 10 times and sacked on four occasions. Jones looked terrible at right tackle, struggling with the placement on his punch and not being aggressive enough overall. Fautanu appears on track to return against the Falcons but will have missed most of the preseason and struggled in his debut against the Houston Texans.

Fields’ mobility is an asset of avoiding pressure, something on display against the Bills. Though Fields played against backups, he avoided sacks and created when nothing was there, leading the team in rushing. His 20-yard scramble at the end of the first half was the Steelers’ longest play of the game and set up their only points, a Chris Boswell field goal.

While Fields’ mobility is an asset, it’s just one component of the decision. Who runs the offense better, who takes care of the ball, who can read the defense, throw against pressure, who is more mechanically sound, are all fundamental in quarterback play. Focusing on Fields’ scrambling ability alone shouldn’t be the factor in deciding who will start.

The decision, though not official, is still likely to be Wilson. Fields can still have a role in certain packages to showcase his athleticism without having to feature it as the team’s starting quarterback.