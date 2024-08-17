Jaylen Warren Doubtful To Return With Hamstring Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s second preseason game and is doubtful to return to the game, according to communications director Burt Lauten.

#Steelers RB Jaylen Warren sustained a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) August 17, 2024

Warren is going to be a key piece of Pittsburgh’s offense this season, so hopefully the injury isn’t anything serious. He had one carry for one yard and two receptions for 14 yards prior to leaving the game with the injury.

That Warren is doubtful to return isn’t a huge deal on the surface as the starters aren’t going to play much longer. But the fact that Warren is out is worrisome, and with it being a hamstring injury there’s a chance that Warren could miss some time. He’s Pittsburgh’s third-down back and had 1,154 yards from scrimmage last season and was expected to see his role increase this season.

Along with RB Najee Harris, Warren was a part of a duo that’s expected to be one of the best in the league for a Steelers team that will want to run the ball under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. If Warren does have to miss time, that will leave Harris as a true lead back for Pittsburgh with Cordarrelle Patterson likely seeing an increased role.

RB Jonathan Ward is also dealing with a hamstring injury and likely won’t play tonight, which leaves the Steelers a little bit thin at the running back position.

We’ll likely get an update on Warren from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin after the game.