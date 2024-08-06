James Daniels ‘Went Out Of His Way’ To Talk To Troy Fautanu’s Mom, Help Make Them Feel More Comfortable

Troy Fautanu seems to be getting closer and closer to becoming a starting tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While there’s still a lot of time before the regular season starts, Fautanu seems to be impressing coaches. Today, he got more reps as the starting right tackle, and it sounds like the veterans in the offensive line room have been a big part of his development.

In a video on YouTube from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Fautanu was asked about his relationship with James Daniels, the Steelers’ starting right guard and the player directly beside Fautanu on the line.

“James is a really good talker,” Fautanu said. “When he wants me on the same page as him, he’ll nudge me. He’ll give me the count if I forget it. If, say we’re in a passing down, he wants me to get off the ball, he’ll tell me that. That’s the thing is trusting guys like that that have played a lot of football.”

Daniels doesn’t exactly have much of a reputation as a talker, but it sounds like he speaks when necessary and has been a good voice for the young linemen. Fautanu has talked about how Isaac Seumalo, the other veteran starting guard on the team, has been a resource to him early in his career. The Steelers’ offensive line hasn’t been the dominant force it had been over the last few years, but it sounds like this group is developing a good brotherhood.

In that same video, Fautanu spoke about how much of help Daniels has been off the field as well.

“He went out of his way to talk to my mom and make sure she was okay. He reached out to her and gave her his number, made sure that if anything she needed, he was there,” Fautanu said. “Everyone in this offensive line has really embraced me, and not even just me. Me, Zach [Frazier], and Mason [McCormick]. I really feel like we fit well with a lot of these guys.”

Daniels really seems to have taken at least Fautanu under his wing. It isn’t in his contract that he has to make sure that a rookie’s mother feels comfortable with her son joining a new team, but he went out of his way to do it anyway. That’s real leadership that has to be so helpful for an extremely young offensive line.

Daniels isn’t under contract next year, and based on comments made this offseason, it sounds like the Steelers are going to let him test free agency. Even though he might not be on the team next year, Daniels is still helping to secure the future of the Steelers’ offensive line. If Fautanu ends up having a successful career, Daniels will surely be one he has to thank.

As long as Daniels doesn’t end up being traded before the season begins, he and Fautanu will more than likely be the anchors on the right side of the Steelers’ line. Although it may only be for this season, it sounds like they should make for the best duo that the Steelers have had in years. Fautanu will surely go through ups and downs, as all rookies do, but with a stable veteran beside him, it should be much easier for him to adjust.