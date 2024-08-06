Jaguars Sign Former Steelers DL Jonathan Marshall

One week after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers early in training camp, veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall has a new home.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed the veteran defensive lineman Tuesday in a series of roster moves.

We have signed S Adrian Amos and DT Jonathan Marshall. DT Adam Gotsis has been waived and CB Gregory Junior has been waived/injured. If Junior clears waivers, he will revert to our injured reserve list.https://t.co/x37RSjxkfi — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 6, 2024

Prior to being released by the Steelers on August 1 in a move to sign wide receiver Tarik Black, Marshall had spent part of the 2022 season and then all of the 2023 season with the Steelers, mainly on the practice squad.

Marshall was signed by the Steelers off the Jets’ practice squad on Dec. 14, 2022. He spent all of 2023 on the practice squad and signed a futures deal with Pittsburgh in January as an intriguing depth piece to continue to work with for defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

But, with rookie receiver Roman Wilson going down with an injury and the defensive line having a number of options working ahead of him, Marshall found himself in a roster crunch in Pittsburgh and was cut loose.

Now, he lands in Jacksonville, joining another star-studded defense where he’ll look to earn a role as a practice squad player, getting a jump on that opportunity while there is still plenty of time in training camp and the preseason with the Jaguars.

Coming out of Arkansas in the 2021 NFL Draft, Marshall was a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets. Marshall was listed at 6’3, 310 pounds with 32 1/4 inch arms out of Arkansas, where he recorded 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in his final season for the Razorbacks.

Athleticism was a big calling card for Marshall, who checked in with a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score from Kent Lee Platte, making him one of the most dynamic athletes at his size and position ever.

Jonathan Marshall was drafted with pick 207 of round 6 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1309 DT from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/pfu75g5vG0 #RAS #Jets pic.twitter.com/GkFWdNU03y — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2021

In addition to signing Marshall, the Jaguars signed veteran safety Adrian Amos, waived veteran defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, and waived/injured cornerback Gregory Junior.

Gotsis is well known for being the player who injured former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett last season in the Week 8 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.