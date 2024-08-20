‘It’s Not Hard Because There’s Nobody There:’ Teryl Austin Says ‘Whoever Shows Up’ Gets Slot CB Gig

While all eyes are deservedly on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback competition, there’s a competition on the defensive side of the ball that needs solving, too. Who will start the season as the slot cornerback?

The Steelers brought Cam Sutton back who starred at the position, but he is suspended for the first 10 games of the season. So if all is well, he will finish the season in the slot. Perhaps he might even help out at safety. But who will be in the slot in Week 1? Is it a tough decision?

“It’s not hard because there’s nobody there,’ said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Tuesday per video from Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker on X/Twitter. “I mean, it’s easy. Whoever shows up gets it. That’s about where we are right now. TG’s [Thomas Graham Jr.], knock on wood, been able to stay up and stay healthy. And everyone else has kind of been in and out because of injuries. So we’ll see how that shakes out. That’s going to go down to the last second, see who’s available.”

#Steelers DC Teryl Austin on sifting through the slot CBs. “It’s not hard because there’s nobody there. I mean, it’s easy. Whoever shows up gets it. That’s about where we are right now. … We’ll see how that shakes out. That’s going to go down to the last second.” pic.twitter.com/T2vx007uMf — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) August 20, 2024

This isn’t the first time Graham’s been mentioned by Austin, either. Early in camp, Austin was singing Graham’s praises about his ability to make plays both in coverage and in the backfield. The fact that Graham has been healthy and productive in camp bodes well for his chances to be the top slot corner.

Graham did break up a pass against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but he was aware of a couple of plays he could have made. Turning those opportunities into big plays would cement his spot.

You could argue that Graham got that opportunity against Buffalo because his main competition did not suit up Saturday night. Undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop Jr. did not play against the Bills as a precaution.

Bishop has been a name on most people’s radar and has played well throughout camp. Most assumed he would be the starting slot corner, but missing time due to injury could hurt him. It sounds a bit like the quarterback competition, doesn’t it?

The Steelers also placed Grayland Arnold, one of the other main competitors at the spot, on injured reserve last Thursday. No wonder Austin is talking about how the spot could simply come down to who’s healthy enough to play.

If Bishop is able to recover in time and practice well before Week 1, he will likely be the starter. But Graham has an opportunity ahead of him, and it’s up to him to walk through that door.