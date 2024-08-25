‘It’s Garbage:’ Chris Hoke Doesn’t Believe Broderick Jones Is Oversetting, But Must ‘Sharpen His Sword’

The 2024 NFL preseason has concluded for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while it feels like they managed to answer some questions, there are also some causes for concern. One of the biggest worries has been the play of Broderick Jones. Jones is supposed to be one of the Steelers’ building blocks on offense, but he looked awful at times this preseason. Former Steelers defensive end Chris Hoke recently had some advice for Jones.

Appearing on KDKA Nightly Sports Call, Hoke addressed comments about Jones’ issues being a result of oversetting in his stance.

“All this talk about oversetting too quick, I don’t buy all that; I think it’s garbage,” Hoke said. “The reality is he needs to sharpen his sword and get his timing down because he’s an NFL No. 1 draft pick., Do what you’ve got to do to be ready. Now it’s the regular season. There’s no more excuses. Line up, play football, be on top of your game, and let’s go out there and be ready to play ball games.”

Hoke’s words are harsh but fair. Jones’ issues don’t really seem to be related to oversetting. It looks more like he’s struggling with the power and placement of his hands, which could be due to the elbow injury he’s dealing with. Although Jones has said he’s healthy, it could still be playing some factor.

Jones had a better showing against the Detroit Lions than the previous game against the Buffalo Bills. That isn’t saying much, considering he got dominated against the Bills, but he showed that he wasn’t going to let the negativity surrounding him affect him.

Gotta re-watch the tape but looked like a bounce back performance for Broderick Jones. Better with his punch/aggression. Not exactly facing Aidan Hutchinson out there but still, nice confidence booster heading into Week 1 vs Falcons/Judon. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 24, 2024

It’s still unclear what Jones’ role with the team will be this year. The Steelers drafted Troy Fautanu in the first round this year to be their right tackle of the future. That seemingly puts Jones as the starting left tackle, but due to Fautanu’s injury, and steady play from Dan Moore Jr., he’s worked far more at right tackle so far.

With the regular season only a few weeks away, Jones needs to make sure his mind and body are set for the regular season. The Steelers have asked a lot of him by flipping him back and forth between right and left tackle, but like Hoke says, he was talented enough to be drafted in the first round. He’s got all the potential in the world. Hopefully he can get back on track once the regular season starts.