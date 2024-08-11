‘It’s Been A Blessing’: DeMarvin Leal Grateful To Have Veteran Guidance From Cameron Heyward

Entering his third season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Texas A&M defensive lineman and third-round pick DeMarvin Leal was facing a make-or-break year in the Black and Gold.

After flashing some as a rookie and then getting off to a strong start in Year 2, things went sideways for Leal as he saw his playing time dwindle despite injuries up front. This eventually led to him being inactive down the stretch as the Steelers pushed for a playoff spot.

With depth and young talent in the trenches defensively still a concern, Leal was a name many were looking at to step up and become a key contributor in 2024.

So far, so good for the athletic defensive lineman. Leal put together a very strong spring that drew plenty of praise, and he’s carried it over into training camp, putting together good days for the Steelers. He’s earned praise from teammates, too, like team captain Cameron Heyward, who has helped Leal continue to grow and develop along the way.

After his strong performance against the Houston Texans Friday night in the preseason opener, Leal was grateful for the veteran guidance he’s received to date from Heyward in the defensive line room, not to mention names like Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams.

“It’s been a blessing. Those guys, they’re guys who’s been in the NFL for a long time,” Leal said to Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews Friday night after the loss to the Texans, according to video via Steelers Live on Twitter. “They’re vets for a reason. They’re captains for a reason and they show me the way, and that’s just the path I’m going down.”

.@missi_matthews caught up with DeMarvin Leal and Connor Heyward following the game against the Texans. pic.twitter.com/VC8P6pFScf — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 10, 2024

The path he’s going down, at least in the 2024 season, appears to be one that should lead to the most playing time he’s had in the NFL to date.

Leal has shown his ability to play along the defensive line as a run defender and a pass rusher so far in training camp and in the preseason, and he’s also dabbling in playing some outside linebacker as well, showing off his versatility. As Heyward said last week during an appearance on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Leal understands the playbook better entering Year 3. That’s starting to show as he’s taking on more responsibility, and is starting to make more plays.

That continued on Friday against the Texans, where Leal recorded a sack in the first half on Houston backup quarterback Davis Mills, resulting in a loss of 11 yards. He showed off his power to work through the block and then the speed and physicality to close and engulf Mills for the sack.

He just seems to be playing faster and freer, and he’s starting to show up consistently. Leal is happy he was able to show the Steelers just what he could do on Friday night, but he’s not going to stop there. He’s on a path to a more prominent role, and he’s taking in all that he can from key pieces on the defensive line, starting with Heyward.

That’s a great place to start and listen to. Hopefully, they can continue to impart wisdom to him and help him become that legitimate contributor the Steelers hope he can be.