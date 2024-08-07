‘It’s A Good Thing:’ Former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says QB Competition Will Benefit Steelers

While Russell Wilson began training camp with an injury, it doesn’t seem like that’s affected his status as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. He’s currently slotted in the top spot of the depth chart, although Mike Tomlin has made it clear that there is an ongoing quarterback competition. Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh seems to believe that’s a good thing for the Steelers though.

Appearing on the FS1 show SPEAK, Houshmandzadeh was asked if he thinks the competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields is good for the Steelers.

“Yes, it’s a good thing because it’s gonna make the team better,” Houshmandzadeh said. “Russell Wilson got hurt, Justin Fields has come in there. We know Russell Wilson’s gonna start Game 1. If they do not play well as a team, they will have no reservations now with going to Justin Fields because of what he’s shown while Russ was hurt.”

.@Housh84: A QB competition between Russell Wilson & Justin Fields is a good thing for the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/QqEZsjYJ9Q — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) August 7, 2024

Houshmandzadeh’s assessment is correct that Wilson will more than likely be the starter for Week 1, despite the team getting an extended look at Fields during camp. The real test will be how long Wilson can hold on to that job, and if the Steelers were impressed enough with Fields to feel comfortable throwing him in during the season.

As long as the team is winning, Wilson will be the starter. Even if they lose, if he isn’t playing terribly and turning the ball over, he’s likely to continue to be the starter. However, Wilson hasn’t exactly been the same quarterback he used to be in recent years. If he falters this season, then Fields could get inserted into the starting lineup.

Saying a quarterback competition is a good thing for a team usually sounds crazy, but it’s seemed to be true for the Steelers so far. Usually, a quarterback competition only ends up making both players more disgruntled until one of them is eventually shipped out, but Fields and Wilson seem to be getting along well enough.

Maybe part of the reason for that lack of frustration is that both guys are new to this team and aren’t signed past this year. It could also be that Wilson has been friendly with Fields for years and doesn’t seem to mind mentoring the younger quarterback. Whatever the reason, it’s good news for the Steelers because it will make them more flexible this season.

If Wilson can’t improve on the player he’s been over the last few years, then at least they can see what they have in Fields. As long as one of them plays better than the quarterbacks last year, the Steelers should walk away winners.