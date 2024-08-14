Is Brandon Aiyuk Situation Holding Up Steelers Extensions For Pat Freiermuth, Etc.?

Is Brandon Aiyuk leaving the Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth and other extension candidates in a holding pattern?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding their last open practice today, and they haven’t worked out an extension with Pat Freiermuth. In fact, they haven’t signed anybody to an extension or any notable deal. While they still have time—and things my already be “done”—it’s easy to wonder if it’s Brandon Aiyuk holding everything up.

More specifically, is the Brandon Aiyuk trade situation causing the Steelers to put extensions with players like Pat Freiermuth on the backburner? The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to negotiate with him, but they have a potential trade in place. All they have to do is give the Steelers a “yes”, and the rest falls into place.

That yes would have tremendous implications for the Steelers, including the salary cap. While A Year 1 cap hit on a Freiermuth deal wouldn’t necessarily be exorbitant, knowing whether they have to account for an Aiyuk cap hit would be good to know.

It’s quite possible that the Steelers already have a deal in place for Pat Freiermuth, or a range of options. A Brandon Aiyuk contract may dictate which option they decide to go with in structuring the salary cap. And of course Freiermuth isn’t the only player who wanted an extension—remember Cameron Heyward? There is Najee Harris, too, and the two of them have played good soldier since camp opened.

While the Steelers don’t negotiate contracts in-season, they will do so all the way onto the plane for the opener. They still have weeks to work anything out, but they want a resolution with Aiyuk and the 49ers first. That doesn’t mean they haven’t continued to have negotiations, and really, they’re free to do so right now.

The thing is, the Steelers are done talking to Aiyuk and the 49ers. They have submitted their trade and contract offers; all they are doing now is waiting for an answer. The only holdup dealing with other players like Pat Freiermuth is simply not knowing the cap implications of that answer.

